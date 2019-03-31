Celebrate National Beer Day at Dan’s Best Breweries and Beer Distributors

There’s a wide variety of unofficial novelty holidays throughout the year that hold no historical significance or noteworthy origin—including oddities like Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day on February 11, If Pets Had Thumbs Day on March 3, Take Your Pants for a Walk Day on July 27, Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day on August 8 and National Chocolate Covered Anything Day on December 16—then there’s National Beer Day. Its April 7 date is incredibly important to U.S. history, as it marks the end of the ill-conceived Prohibition era 86 years ago.

Imagine turning 21 between 1919 and 1932, and not being allowed to christen your coming of age with your first beer, that is, unless your parents were willing to introduce you to the seedy world of illegal speakeasies. Ugh! Thankfully, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act on March 22, 1933, amending the Volstead Act to allow the sale of beer containing 4% alcohol by volume, as opposed to the 0.5% alcohol limit in place at the time. When it was announced that the amendment would go into effect on April 7, beer-lovers across the country lined up in front of breweries and beer distributors the night before, a day now called New Beer’s Eve, to eagerly await the first day these purveyors would be open for business in over a decade.

East Enders living in 2019 don’t have to worry about nonsense like Prohibition and can enjoy local craft brews and hops as much as they please. Thanks to FDR’s decision, the Hamptons and North Fork have flourished in the beer industry, with some of the country’s finest brewers and distributors calling the East End their home. If you’re looking to celebrate National Beer Day right, you’ll want to patronize Dan’s 2019 Best of the Best Breweries and Beer/Beverage Distributors.

Hamptons & North Fork Breweries

Platinum

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport

631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Platinum

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

220 Roger’s Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach

631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com

Gold

Jamesport Farm Brewery

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

Gold

Montauk Brewing Company

62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk

631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com

Silver

Moustache Brewing Company

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead

631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com

Silver

Southampton Publick House

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-2800, publick.com

Bronze

Long Ireland Beer Company

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead

631-403-4303, longirelandbrewing.com

Hamptons & North Fork Beer/Beverage Distributors

Platinum

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport

631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Platinum

Classic Beverage

175 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-3552, facebook.com/classic-beverage

Gold

Touch of Venice Restaurant

28350 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Gold

Sam’s Beverage Place

29 Race Lane, East Hampton

631-324-7267, samsbeverageplace.com

Silver

North Fork Taps and Corks

53345 Main Road #5, Southold

631-876-5246, northforktapsandcorks.org

Silver

Peconic Beverage

74 County Road 39, Southampton

631-283-0602, peconicbeverage.com

Silver

Moustache Brewing Company

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead

631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com

Bronze

Montauk Beer and Soda

43 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk

631-668-5400, montaukbeerandsoda.com

Bronze

Long Ireland Beer Company

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead

631-403-4303, longirelandbrewing.com