4 East End Traffic Chokepoints Getting Reconfigured

Road work is starting at four key crossroads (Getty Images)

A $10.9 million construction effort will ease traffic congestion, reduce travel times and improve safety at four intersections in the Hamptons and on the North Fork in the coming months, officials said.

Preliminary work such as surveying and tree clearing is underway with major New York State-funded construction to reconfigure the four intersections slated to begin this summer and conclude in the fall.

“These investments will make for smoother, safer rides for residents and visitors on the go, and build on our legacy of ensuring Long Island’s roadways remain safe for all,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The most dramatic upgrade will be in the Town of Southold, where the “T” intersection of State Route 25 and Suffolk County Route 48 will be changed into a roundabout. In the Town of Riverhead, the intersection of State Route 25 and Edwards Avenue will get new left turning lanes in each direction, as will the intersections of State Route 114 and Stephen Hands Path and State Route 114 and Goodfriend Drive in the Town of East Hampton. Pedestrian crossings will also be improved.

“This is good news for local residents who, during the busy tourist season, face gridlocked roads throughout the East End,” said state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk). “These projects will help ease pressure on our roadways and improve both traffic flow and roadway safety for drivers, pedestrians and bikers alike who share our roadways.”

State Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) added, “In particular, the improvements at NY114 and Goodfriend Drive will make it safer for parents and students traveling each school day to the Ross School.”