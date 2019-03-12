‘Billions’ Season 4 Premieres Sunday, March 17 on Showtime

When Billions Season 3 left off, the battle between Axe Capital hedge-funder Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and his arch rival, former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) has passed its crescendo as both men deal with threats and betrayal much closer to home. Now, as Season 4 gets underway—on Showtime this Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m.—the two titans find themselves forging an uneasy alliance.

As Giamatti says in a recently released clip from Billions Season 1, Episode 1 (above), “All I want is vengeance, and it will be had, and we all know what I need to do it—a perch.” And so it goes that the now former U.S. Attorney will begin navigating the tough road toward working his way back to a position of power by trying to win the newly vacated New York Attorney General seat. But, it seems, he’ll need Axe’s help to get there.

According to a Showtime press release, Chuck’s wife, and both his and Axe’s chief counselor, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) brings the two men together in a play to eliminate all of their enemies, including Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore), Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown), Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich) and Axe’s former intern and protege Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), the Wall Street wunderkind who’s just pulled the rug out from under him in order to build a separate hedge fund with money he was supposed to get. It’s doubtful anyone will come away unscathed.

The show, shot partially in the Hamptons over the past three seasons, never ceases to surprise and excite with its ongoing twists and turns. Watch the Billions Season 4 trailer below, but be warned, it contains graphic language (watch at your own risk).

As Showtime explains, “Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of Billions, and this season, all the characters find out exactly how high a price they’ll have to pay to satisfy those needs.”

The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.

Photos from the first two episodes of Billions Season 4 have been released and so far none of them reveal any Hamptons-set scenes, but it’s possible our fair shores could still make an appearance. If not, it’s only a matter of time.