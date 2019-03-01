East End Kids Event Highlights: March 1–3, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities taking place this weekend, March 1–3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Goat on a Boat @ Bay Street: The Perils of Mr. Punch

March 2, 11 a.m.

Goat on a Boat’s The Perils of Mr. Punch follows the troubles and travails of puppetry’s favorite loudmouth, Mr. Punch. Nothing ever goes right– his dog looks suspiciously like a skunk, his baby doesn’t behave and crocodiles appear around every corner. The show is rounded out with live music played on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump. Tickets are $15–$25.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

March 1–2, 7 p.m.

See Mattituck Musical Theater Company’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Tickets, available at the door, are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-8460, facebook.com/mhsmusicaltheater

St. Patrick’s Day Edible Rainbow Craft

March 2, 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 2–5 are invited to visit Sag Harbor’s library for a special St. Patrick’s Day workshop. Create a rainbow treat using fruit loops, marshmallows and icing! The event is free, but registration is required for all children and their caregivers.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Science Saturdays Workshop: Be a Botanist

March 2, 2 p.m.

Spring is just around the corner! Join us for this instructor led workshop and a be a botanist for a day. Our botanists will have a chance to learn about plants and seeds and even plant one of their own to take home and watch grow. Instructor led workshop fee is $5, free for members.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Sunday Farmer’s Helper

March 3, 10 a.m.

Children ages 3–10 are invite to explore The Green School’s eco-friendly farm for a true animal care experience. Learn from trained animal educators how to care for animals big and small—horses, pigs, chickens, goats and more. Registration is $50 per child.

Green School, *Register for address, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org