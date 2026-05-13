DJ Chef Rocks Rose Soiree 2026 in Southampton May 24

The first in Dan’s Papers Taste Summer Series of 2026, Dan’s Rosé Soirée is kicking off the season with the most anticipated Memorial Day weekend celebration on Sunday, May 24 at the beautiful Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane). Join a host of purveyors serving more than 20 rosés from around the world, California, and the East End, and bites from 15-plus top chefs — including exclusive tastings from private chefs and Emmy-nominated culinary talent.

Rosé Soirée also includes live entertainment and DJ sets by DJ Theo, a full bar with specialty cocktails and craft beers, unlimited rosés, food, and drinks with ticket entry. VIPs will enjoy early entry and access to the exclusive VIP After Party. General admission is from 6:30–9 p.m. and VIP admission is from 6–10:30 p.m. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info. Meet DJ Chef

At Rosé Soirée, DJ Chef will be serving Rosé-Spiked Shrimp over Organic Greens with Citrus Vinaigrette, Southampton Sauce, Hickory Smoked Bacon & Fresh Dill.

DJ Chef creates immersive, high-energy events that fuse food, music, and live performance into one seamless experience. Pioneering the concept in the early 2000s, he transformed traditional catering into interactive entertainment — cooking, DJing, and engaging guests in real time.

Rooted in the Hamptons’ evolving social scene, DJ Chef’s work reflects a growing demand for experiential gatherings over standard dinner parties. Known for elevated bachelorettes, private events, and large-scale activations, his approach blends crowd-driven energy with elevated comfort food made from fresh, local ingredients. Recognized with top industry honors, he continues to redefine modern entertaining — where great food and unforgettable atmosphere exist as one.

Learn more about DJ Chef and the DJ Chef Experience at djchefrocks.com