East End Kids Event Highlights: March 23–27, 2019

Five fun things for kids and teens to do this week.

Hamptons Living Team March 22, 2019
Monster Circus, Photo: Courtesy Bay Street Theater
Monster Circus, Photo: Courtesy Bay Street Theater

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, March 23–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
THAW Fest: World Puppetry Day Monster Circus
March 23, 11 a.m.

CactusHead Puppets presents a Circus like no other! Join in as the Monsters’ Caretaker guides you through the world of monsters, and maybe even lend the monsters a hand yourself. Join Goat on a Boat and CactusHead Puppets for a free puppet making workshop after the performance to celebrate World Puppetry Day!

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Family Coding
March 23, 1 p.m.

Westhampton Free Library invites families with children in grades K–3 to learn how to code using some of the library’s coding toys and games, including robots Cozmo and Ozobot Evo. Registration is required.

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Science Saturdays Workshop: World Water Day Celebration
March 23, 2 p.m.

For World Water Day, the Long Island Science Center hosts a water quality workshop that explores the world of real water quality science. Learn about National Sanitation Foundation testing methods and enter your findings on a international world water quality map. Build your own pocket microscope to take home and explore with. Registration is $15.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Student Film Contest and Awards Ceremony
March 24, 6 p.m.

The film festival features original videos created by East End students in grades 2–12. The winning high school entry is awarded a screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF). All videos are judged by a committee of leaders in the film and television community on the East End. Free admission.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

Start to Art
March 27, 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 2–5 are invited to explore and discover art using watercolor paint, Play-Doh and basic scribbles. These hands-on activities make for fine motor fun but can get messy, so dress appropriately. This event is free, with no registration required, but a caregiver must attend alongside the child.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

