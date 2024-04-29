Christopher Watts Brings Gurney's Montauk to Dan's Rose Soiree 2024

Christopher Watts

Christopher Watts, Executive Chef of Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will be serving his delicious culinary delights at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Christopher Watts

How did you get into this line of work?

I grew up cooking with my grandmother and watching Julia Child. Always loved the kitchen. As I got older and started to travel, I was also intrigued by the language of food — how we can communicate with people our appreciation for them without ever saying anything. Good food makes anything better.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I like to cook with and from my environment; working with farmers and other artisans in their craft to give our guests the best possible experience. I always love when farmers call and inform that next week the tomatoes are popping, or the peaches are so sweet they need to be utilized within the next few days, or when our fishermen call at four in the morning saying they have their fresh catch, and we can sell it tonight. I think when getting the freshest products from local suppliers, the flavor of the dish easily speaks for itself.

What new food trends are you seeing?

After the COVID madness, I’m noticing a push for more comforting and relaxed, yet refined dishes. Lots more sharing and eating as a group to create memories together that last. I love seeing families sharing a whole local fish or large steak with sides, passing plates around smiling and enjoying each other and not their cell phones.

What is your favorite dish?

Anything with some south Pacific Rim flavor — sweet, sour, hot, spicy.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Something with our smoked and confit pork belly. Accompanied with some locally sourced veggies from Ian at Balsam Farms or Susanna from Foster farms in Sagaponack.

Gurney’s is located at 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. Call 631-668-2345, or visit gurneysresorts.com/montauk