Wolffer Estate Winemaker Roman Roth Discusses Rose Soiree 2024

Roman Roth at Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Wölffer Estate Winemaker Roman Roth is bringing his delicious wines to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Meet Wölffer Estate Winemaker Roman Roth

How did you get into this line of work?

My father was a cooper and a winemaker and, together with my mother, wine merchants. They loved, valued, collected and celebrated great wines, and it sparked my interest. (I thought,) “Wouldn’t it be amazing to make or create something that gets this much revered?”

What new wine trends are you seeing?

Wines from cooler/moderate climates, that are more balanced and elegant and less alcoholic, are now very much sought after. This is exactly the strength of our Wölffer Estate East End wines. Non-alcoholic wines are very hot. There is a huge interest, and our Spring in a Bottle sparkling non-alcoholic rosé, (which) is sold nationwide and is flying of the shelves. Ready to drink cocktails are hot. We are working on something … stay tuned!

What is your favorite wine?

From Wölffer? Any of our world-class White Horse Series wines. They are all very special with amazing longevity. From the world: Vintage Champagnes and older Barolos.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I travel a lot. Making the wines for Wölffer Estate on Long Island, in Côtes de Provence, Argentina and Germany exposes me to different regions, winemakers, owners, customers. I love my job, I can be creative, meet a lot of people and can taste wines and styles from all over the world.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

Robert Mondavi did an amazing job putting California wines on the map. I work very hard, as do Joey and Marc Wölffer and our entire team, to put Wölffer and Long Island wines on the world map. It is time that New Yorkers are proud of the Great New York wines.

Our vineyard manager Richie Pisacano — his attention to detail and his passion are the foundation that (ensure) our quality wines can compete with the best in the world.

What unique wine making ritual do you practice?

I sing a lot in the wine cellar. It brings the harmony into my wines.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

We will serve a flight of our delicious rosé wines: Estate Rosé 2023, Summer in a Bottle Rosé L.I. 2023 and Finca Rosé 2022 Argentina.

Wölffer Estate is located at 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. Call 631-537-5106 or visit wolffer.com