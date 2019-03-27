Dishing Out Award-Winning Cuisine at East End Restaurant Week 2019

You know a week must be something special when it lasts for eight days. East End Restaurant Week, now in its third year, returns to the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, for a culinary celebration that runs from Sunday, March 31 through next Sunday, April 7.

Whether you fancy some fine French cuisine or the gastronomic delights of Germany, are searching for savory seafood or a sublime steak, each participating restaurant is serving up a three-course prix fixe dinner for $29.95 throughout East End Restaurant Week, with every menu offering a minimum of three options for each course. And you’ll also notice that whether you are heading for an evening on the waterfront or to a downtown destination, a number of Dan’s Best of the Best winners are among the more than 30 restaurants, and they’re all waiting to say bon appétit!

Take a gander at the full list of East End Restaurant Week 2019 participants, and make note of their much deserved 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best awards:

Amagansett

Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett

Bridgehampton

Bobby Van’s Steakhouse—Best Steak, Best Steakhouse

East Hampton

The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn

Cove Hollow Tavern

Fresno

The Maidstone—Best Cocktails

Nick & Toni’s Restaurant—Best Restaurant Atmosphere

Eastport

Trumpets on the Bay

East Quogue

Stone Creek Inn—Best Continental Cuisine, Best French Cuisine

Greenport

Noah’s

Hampton Bays

1 North Steakhouse—Best Burgers, Best Steak, Best Steakhouse, Best Desserts

Centro Trattoria & Bar—Best Italian Cuisine, Best Bar, Best Late Night Cuisine, Best Restaurant Atmosphere

Cowfish—Best Seafood Restaurant, Best Waterview Restaurant, Best Cocktails, Best Brunch, Best Raw Bar

RUMBA—Best Cocktails, Best Taco

Jamesport

Jamesport Manor Inn—Best Continental Cuisine

Montauk

668 The Gig Shack

New Suffolk

Legends—Best Night Spot, Best Sports Bar, Best Bartender, Best Happy Hour Bar

Riverhead

Bistro 72

Farm Country Kitchen

The Preston House & Hotel—Best Hotel, Best Desserts, Best Cocktails, Best Chef, Best Clam Chowder, Best Continental Cuisine

Sag Harbor

Baron’s Cove—Best Hotel

The Bell & Anchor

Cappelletti Restaurant

Lulu Kitchen & Bar—Best Raw Bar, Best Late Night Cuisine

Page at 63 Main

Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor

Southampton

Claude’s Restaurant—Best Brunch, Best Breakfast Spot, Best Desserts, Best Burgers, Best Continental Cuisine

Shippy’s Pumpernickels Restaurant East—Best Steak

Southold

ALure Chowder House & Oysteria

The North Fork Table & Inn—Best Happy Hour Bar

Wading River

La Plage—Best French Cuisine

Water Mill

Bistro Été—Best French Cuisine

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners. To learn more about East End Restaurant Week, visit eastendrestaurantweek.com.