Dishing Out Award-Winning Cuisine at East End Restaurant Week 2019

You know a week must be something special when it lasts for eight days. East End Restaurant Week, now in its third year, returns to the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, for a culinary celebration that runs from Sunday, March 31 through next Sunday, April 7.
Whether you fancy some fine French cuisine or the gastronomic delights of Germany, are searching for savory seafood or a sublime steak, each participating restaurant is serving up a three-course prix fixe dinner for $29.95 throughout East End Restaurant Week, with every menu offering a minimum of three options for each course. And you’ll also notice that whether you are heading for an evening on the waterfront or to a downtown destination, a number of Dan’s Best of the Best winners are among the more than 30 restaurants, and they’re all waiting to say bon appétit!
Take a gander at the full list of East End Restaurant Week 2019 participants, and make note of their much deserved 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best awards:
Amagansett
Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett
Bridgehampton
Bobby Van’s Steakhouse—Best Steak, Best Steakhouse
East Hampton
The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn
Cove Hollow Tavern
Fresno
The Maidstone—Best Cocktails
Nick & Toni’s Restaurant—Best Restaurant Atmosphere
Eastport
Trumpets on the Bay
East Quogue
Stone Creek Inn—Best Continental Cuisine, Best French Cuisine
Greenport
Noah’s
Hampton Bays
1 North Steakhouse—Best Burgers, Best Steak, Best Steakhouse, Best Desserts
Centro Trattoria & Bar—Best Italian Cuisine, Best Bar, Best Late Night Cuisine, Best Restaurant Atmosphere
Cowfish—Best Seafood Restaurant, Best Waterview Restaurant, Best Cocktails, Best Brunch, Best Raw Bar
RUMBA—Best Cocktails, Best Taco
Jamesport
Jamesport Manor Inn—Best Continental Cuisine
Montauk
668 The Gig Shack
New Suffolk
Legends—Best Night Spot, Best Sports Bar, Best Bartender, Best Happy Hour Bar
Riverhead
Bistro 72
Farm Country Kitchen
The Preston House & Hotel—Best Hotel, Best Desserts, Best Cocktails, Best Chef, Best Clam Chowder, Best Continental Cuisine
Sag Harbor
Baron’s Cove—Best Hotel
The Bell & Anchor
Cappelletti Restaurant
Lulu Kitchen & Bar—Best Raw Bar, Best Late Night Cuisine
Page at 63 Main
Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor
Southampton
Claude’s Restaurant—Best Brunch, Best Breakfast Spot, Best Desserts, Best Burgers, Best Continental Cuisine
Shippy’s Pumpernickels Restaurant East—Best Steak
Southold
ALure Chowder House & Oysteria
The North Fork Table & Inn—Best Happy Hour Bar
Wading River
La Plage—Best French Cuisine
Water Mill
Bistro Été—Best French Cuisine
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners. To learn more about East End Restaurant Week, visit eastendrestaurantweek.com.