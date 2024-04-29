Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Kara Hoblin on 'The Chalk Art of Letting Go'

April 26 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art by Kara Hoblin (detail)

This month’s Dan’s Papers North Fork cover features the work of Kara Hoblin, who is well known in Greenport and across the East End for her chalk art and murals. Here, Hoblin discusses The Chalk Art of Letting Go series from which the featured cover art originates, her North Fork influences and goals for summer 2024.

A Chat with Kara Hoblin

What inspired The Chalk Art of Letting Go series, and how does the featured cover art explore the themes of the series?

Where to begin? Chalk came into my life in a very unique and organic way. While working in the wine industry, I had the opportunity to meet the owner of First and South. During our conversation, I mentioned that I went to art school and received my BFA in photography. The conversation took a surprise turn when she asked if I could create a chalk mural on her dining room wall. Initially hesitant and finding the request amusing, as I had never worked with chalk before, I declined.

However, she said, “If it’s terrible, I’ll erase it.” This simple statement sparked a realization within me, and then my first chalk creation became a reality on a 20-foot wall at First and South in Greenport.

When chalk became a part of my life, I was also navigating through a quarter-life crisis. Following a breakup with my long-term boyfriend, I made the decision to move back to Greenport from Brooklyn. While I had briefly attempted city living, I quickly realized it was not the place for me. The lack of places to swim and walk barefoot left me missing the East End. I packed up my car the night before leaving in preparation for an early start the next morning.

Then the next morning, I discovered that my car had been broken into overnight. At that time I was working commercially in photography, and all of my cameras, equipment and even my personal belongings were stolen. It was a sad situation. I’ll never forget looking to see if it was some sort of TV-show prank — it wasn’t.

Following the loss of my equipment and the end of a long-term relationship, chalk randomly began to lay the groundwork for a whole new perspective in my life. However, it wasn’t until a third significant event that the realization truly struck me.

A near-death experience served as the ultimate catalyst for my Letting Go series in chalk art. I’ll try to condense the story as much as possible, but following these events I experienced a life-threatening incident. I had a cyst that burst, unfortunately rupturing an artery. Lacking health insurance at the time, I initially dismissed the severity of the situation as the initial pain subsided over the following days. By the second day, I was pale, experiencing intense shoulder pain, hypersensitive skin, difficulty breathing and, worst of all, drifting in and out of consciousness. Luckily, a friend’s mother checked in on me and promptly rushed me to the ER. After receiving necessary medical attention, I spent a week in the hospital and had three blood transfusions and 67 staples.

These three major life events put me in the perfect position to accept the beauty and fleeting nature of chalk. Chalk was a gift the universe gave me, almost preparing me for a new perspective on life. After I healed from that event, I knew I had to use my gift to do something more than myself. Chalk gave me the opportunity to accept and let go of so much, so I wanted to share that with anyone and everyone I could.

The first Chalk Art of Letting Go series was born. I created over 10 large-scale chalk drawings and invited my entire community to come together for a “Big Erase.” I provided the art, sponges and spray bottles, so everyone could use my art as a tool to move through whatever they need to — whatever they were going through. I didn’t want the whole experience to feel negative, so underneath the drawings I painted sayings about letting go and about love. I was hosting a “Chalk Art of Letting Go” event every year at rotating venues until the pandemic. I have not started up again, but I would love to revisit this series.

What did the creation process of the cover art entail, and what do you enjoy most about creating chalk art?

This piece was one of the first Chalk Art of Letting Go pieces in the first show at Port of Egypt in 2016. This self-portrait depicts me in a moment of serenity, floating in the water. Growing up on Long Island, I consider it a true privilege to have easy access to various bodies of water, including the ocean, bay and sound. The opportunity to swim and immerse myself in these waters has always been a source of immense happiness, gratitude and inspiration for my work.

I added the saying “Let Go of Attachments” as a reminder for myself and for anyone who views it. As humans, we forget, and we have to be reminded — it’s just our nature. I also added a galaxy as what I was looking into to remind myself how infinitesimal we are in the scope of all things — a humbling reminder that is so beautiful. Even if we cannot see it with the naked eye, it is there, and we are all connected and all a part of it. Something I always think to myself is that we are all made of the same stardust.

What do you find rewarding about being an artist, and how has the North Fork influenced the experience?

There are way too many things to write here. I truly love to bring people together, and chalk has given me that opportunity through various live performances, exhibits, numerous clients and experiences. I know most artists love to be alone in their studio, but I love to provide joy through my work and really connect with people. It’s great if the work can do that without me present, but if I can be present to connect on an even deeper level, that is really meaningful to me. And living on the North Fork is an endless source of natural inspiration, and it’s a truly loving and supportive community. We are all family here.

What is one artistic goal that you hope to accomplish this summer or this year?

I just opened the North Fork Art Collective again in Greenport, and I would love to do more with my community through the Collective. On a personal note, I’ve started painting, and I would love to explore that even more. I’m a master chalk artist and novice painter — it’s a funny way to think about it, but I feel like a child learning a new skill with my paintings.

Are there any upcoming exhibitions or projects you’d like to preview?

I will be in a few shows this summer including the opening show at 484 gallery in Montauk and a solo show later this fall on the North Shore. I will also be exhibiting in the North Fork Art Collective all summer. You can catch me live chalking at the Levitate Music & Arts Festival in Marshfield, Mass.

See more of Kara Hoblin’s art at karahoblin.com.