While East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow’s time as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be coming to an end with next month’s Avengers: Endgame, the actress has already lined up her next project. Netflix has announced that Paltrow will co-star in TV mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s dark musical comedy series The Politician. The series, which will debut on September 27, 2019, stars Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt as a high school student with political ambitions.

Murphy revealed the show’s release date and poster on Instagram on March 22. “My first Netflix show! So proud of this incredible project and the incredible cast. And I can’t wait for you to binge it in September,” he says in the post’s caption.

The official synopsis from Netflix explains that the show revolves around Payton Hobart (Platt), a wealthy high school student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he’s going to be President of the United States. However, before that happens, he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy’s The Politician offers a rare glimpse into what it takes to make a politician.

There’s no word on who Paltrow will be playing yet. The cast also includes Bridgehamptonite Bob Balaban in an unspecified role. Barbra Streisand, who was in talks to co-produce and co-star in the show last year, turned down the role in favor of working on her album Walls. Jessica Lange is set to star in her place. Other cast members include Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

Helen Hunt directs alongside Murphy. Ian Brennan and Paltrow’s newlywed husband Brad Falchuk have co-written the series with Murphy.