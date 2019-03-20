Hamptons Event Highlights: March 22–24, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, March 22–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

RELATED: THAW Fest Rings in Spring with Hamptons Arts and Culture This Weekend

EDITOR’S PICK

Hamptons St. Patrick’s Day Parades

March 23 & 24, Times vary

The Irish fun keeps on rolling! This weekend features two Hamptons parades that are not to be missed.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., see Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Stephen Lemanski, founder of SBS Builders, lead a merry parade of lads and lassies, clad in green, from Hampton Bays Middle School (70 Ponquogue Avenue) to the Hampton Medical Atrium (182 West Montauk Highway). Judges will award prizes to the best float, band and marching group. 516-297-2563, hbaohdivision11.com

At noon on Sunday, the Montauk Friends of Erin present their 57th annual parade, lauded as one of the largest in New York. Led by Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan, ESQ and Master of Ceremonies Rick White, the parade steps off from Edgemere Road then follows along Main Street to the Montauk IGA (654 Montauk Highway). Get to the Montauk Green starting at 10 a.m. to try a selection of soups in souvenir mugs provided by local restaurants. 631-668-1578, montaukfriendsoferin.org

Black & White Exhibition

March 22–24, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The White Room Gallery presents an homage to the extremes of the grayscale spectrum: intense black and vibrant white. See a wide array of art by photographers, painters, sculptors and mixed media artists, including Athos Zacharias, Stephen Bezas, Keith Ramsdell, Lynn Savarese, Kat O’Neill, Andrea McCafferty, Susan Washington and others. Free admission. On view through March 31.

White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Girl Rising Screening with Q&A

March 22, 6 p.m.

In celebration of the documentary’s fifth anniversary, this special screening will feature never-before-seen footage and a post-screening Q&A with Producer Kayce Jennings. She will discuss the making of the film as well as the organization and global movement in support of girls’ education that emerged from it. Admission is free, but online RSVP is required.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5400, ross.org/girlrising

EHTS Jacob’s Farm Hike

March 23 10 a.m.

Join Eva Moore of the East Hamptons Trails Preservation Society (EHTS) for a two-mile walk through the loop trail of the 165-acre Jacob’s Farm. The path traverses mostly level terrain, offering an easy hike in a maturing woodland. Meet on Red Dirt Road, approximately 1/4 mile east of Accabonac Road. Bring water and hiking shoes. Free admission.

Jacob’s Farm, 239 Red Dirt Road, Springs, 631-681-4774, ehtps.org

THAW FEST: In Process with Marina Rosenfeld

March 23, 2 p.m.

The Watermill Center invites audiences of all ages to gain unique insight into the creative process of Marina Rosenfeld, a composer and artist who’s been exploring experimental practices in sound and performance since the 1990s. See her latest work, which integrates turntablism, notation and photography. Admission is free, but online RSVP is required.

The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

THAW FEST: Songs of the Silver Screen

March 23, 8 p.m.

Hear award-winning New York City cabaret artist Valerie diLorenzo and a choir of local voices perform selections from classic movie musicals, including Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, Guys & Dolls, The Sound of Music and more. Backed by piano accompaniment and a full band, this concert will breathe new life into iconic songs. Tickets are $25.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

THAW FEST: Kusama—Infinity Screening and Artist Talk

March 24, 2 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum and Hamptons Doc Fest present a screening of Kusama—Infinity: The Life and Art of Yayoi Kusama, which explores an artist’s quest to become world-famous while battling sexism, racism and hallucinations of polka dots. A talk between Parrish Director Terrie Sultan and Parrish artist John Torreano follows the screening. Tickets are $15.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org