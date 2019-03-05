Long Island Winterfest Fun at Castello di Borghese

    Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese

    Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese

    Borghese General Manager Evie Kahn

    Barbara Lassen
    Borghese General Manager Evie Kahn

    Abigail Schutte pouring wine for Les Scheinfeld and Nancy Mariano

    Barbara Lassen
    Abigail Schutte pouring wine for Les Scheinfeld and Nancy Mariano

    Castello di Borghese wines

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese wines

    Jazz Duo Amanda and Robert Scalici

    Barbara Lassen
    Jazz Duo Amanda and Robert Scalici

    Jazz Duo Amanda and Robert Scalici

    Barbara Lassen
    Jazz Duo Amanda and Robert Scalici

    Marie Darienzo and John Abernathy

    Barbara Lassen
    Marie Darienzo and John Abernathy

    LI Winterfest at Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    LI Winterfest at Castello di Borghese

    Pam Chance, Phonda Rospide, Shaun Hamilton

    Barbara Lassen
    Pam Chance, Phonda Rospide, Shaun Hamilton

    LI Winterfest at Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    LI Winterfest at Castello di Borghese

    Ralph Rospide, Darin Hamilton, Philip Chance

    Barbara Lassen
    Ralph Rospide, Darin Hamilton, Philip Chance

    Philip and Pam Chance celebrating their anniversary

    Barbara Lassen
    Philip and Pam Chance celebrating their anniversary

    LI Winterfest at Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    LI Winterfest at Castello di Borghese

    Frank and Rhonda Bucalo

    Barbara Lassen
    Frank and Rhonda Bucalo

    Borghese tasting room associates Mary Twomey and Regina Kinsey

    Barbara Lassen
    Borghese tasting room associates Mary Twomey and Regina Kinsey

    Anne Marie Maieli, Linda Rothbaum, Mark Maieli, Brad Rothbaum

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Marie Maieli, Linda Rothbaum, Mark Maieli, Brad Rothbaum

    Nancy Mariano and Les Scheinfeld

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Mariano and Les Scheinfeld

    Cork table at Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    Cork table at Castello di Borghese

    Castello di Borghese wines

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese wines

    Jason Padilla, Amanda Padilla, James Capelonga

    Barbara Lassen
    Jason Padilla, Amanda Padilla, James Capelonga

    Elisa Campbell, Paul Campbell, Anthony Prossi, Michael Ferrara

    Barbara Lassen
    Elisa Campbell, Paul Campbell, Anthony Prossi, Michael Ferrara

    Sally and Ben Collamore

    Barbara Lassen
    Sally and Ben Collamore

    Leah and Brian Eden

    Barbara Lassen
    Leah and Brian Eden

    Borghese team member Abigail Schutte

    Barbara Lassen
    Borghese team member Abigail Schutte

    Castello di Borghese wines

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese wines

    Castello di Borghese wines

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese wines

    Castello di Borghese

    Barbara Lassen
    Castello di Borghese
    Photos

    Long Island Winterfest Fun at Castello di Borghese

    Photos from one classy afternoon of jazz and wine.

    Barbara Lassen

    The 12th annual Long Island Winterfest—a five-week celebration of local wine, cuisine, art, music and theater—features events at many beloved East End restaurants, wineries and venues. Castello di Borghese (17150 Route 48, Cutchogue) was the place to be on Saturday, March 2, 2019. The Jazz Duo provided musical entertainment while wine enthusiasts sipped Borghese wine paired with gourmet bites.

