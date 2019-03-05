Long Island Winterfest Fun at Castello di Borghese

The 12th annual Long Island Winterfest—a five-week celebration of local wine, cuisine, art, music and theater—features events at many beloved East End restaurants, wineries and venues. Castello di Borghese (17150 Route 48, Cutchogue) was the place to be on Saturday, March 2, 2019. The Jazz Duo provided musical entertainment while wine enthusiasts sipped Borghese wine paired with gourmet bites.