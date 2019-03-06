Pop! Pindar Vineyards to Release First Seasonal Canned Wines

Pindar Vineyards, located on 500 lush acres, is one of the most recognizable wineries on Long Island, with its main location in Peconic and a tasting bar and wine shop in Port Jefferson. Owned by the Damianos family, Pindar was created in the 1980s and has continued to expand and explore new opportunities and initiatives. Their latest venture: canned wine, a new project that co-owner Pindar Damianos hopes will be yet another

smashing success.

“Winter White and Summer Blush are our most popular wines,” Damianos says of the first two canned wines to be released in the coming months. “Winter White is Long Island’s most famous wine. We didn’t want to come out with a new product and compete with other rosés or chardonnays, and we wanted to give our consumers a convenient package to take to the beach or pool, or on a boat. Cans are very popular right now so we wanted our consumers to have a convenient package. There are a lot of [public] places where you aren’t allowed to bring glass. You can throw them in the cooler. It’s a really convenient package.”

Indeed, Winter White is one of Pindar’s flagship products, an off-dry blend of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling and Cayuga grapes. Summer Blush, meanwhile, is a semi-dry rosé made with Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, with a subtle strawberry flavor. The wines are being prepared by IronHeart Canning.

One of the more striking aspects of the cans is their design. “Those are the same labels that are on the bottle,” Damianos explains. “The way the sleeve and design worked on the can, it turned out really sleek. It’s a revamp of the bottle label. The colors are very vibrant. It’s a glossy wrap on the can; the colors really pop.”

If the limited-run Winter White and Summer Blush cans are a hit, Damianos hopes to can more of Pindar’s season-themed wines. “We’ll stay within the four seasons. A lot of competitors have rosés, chardonnays…we’d stay within our four seasons—Autumn Gold and Spring Splendor. You’d [eventually] see Winter White, Summer Blush, Autumn Gold and Spring Splendor in a four-pack. We’re talking about doing a variety pack with all four—the ‘seasonal pack.’”

Pindar Vineyards is located at 37645 Main Road, Peconic. Visit pindar.net to pre-order Winter White and Summer Blush cans.