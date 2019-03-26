Place Your Bid to See ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with Scarlett Johansson

Marvel superfans, superhero movie lovers and moviegoers at large are anxiously awaiting the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26, which marks the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga that has enthralled audiences since Robert Downey Jr. first put on the Iron Man armor in 2008. Such a monumental release demands an epic screening event. What could possibly be more epic than watching the film with Scarlett Johansson and the rest of the Avengers?

Charity Buzz is giving fans the chance to do just that. The site has listed a once-in-a-lifetime auction offering the highest bidder two tickets to the Los Angeles premiere, an invitation to the star-studded after party with the cast and other celebrities and the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Black Widow herself. Winners will have to take care of their own travel and lodging arrangements though. Proceeds from the auction will go toward Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a human rights organization that pursues justice in America and abroad, educates children on the importance of human rights and fosters a social good approach to business and investment.

While the estimated value of the prize is $15,000, the bidding started at a much lower $2,000 on March 12, and after 17 bids it’s increased to $57,500 at the time of writing. Anyone seeking to place a bid must surpass the current bid by a minimum of $5,000, so $62,500. There isn’t much more time to do so, as the auction ends on Thursday, March 28 at 3:26 p.m. Visit charitybuzz.com to place your bid.

Avengers: Endgame is shaping up to be a superhero movie like no other, with more than a dozen A-list actors—including East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow and Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth—portraying some of the biggest names in comic books. The good guys may have lost the battle in the last Avengers movie, but they’re not about to lose the Infinity War. With a month left to the premiere date, Marvel Studios released a featurette of the stars discussing the loss and the immense forces their characters will have to overcome to bring the fallen heroes back from the grave. Watch it below.