Latest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Teaser Trailer Brings New Reveals

Every time anything new comes out about Marvel Studios’ most anticipated sequel Avengers: Endgame, it seems the entire internet loses its mind. Rabid fans are desperate to devour even the smallest kernels of previously unreleased info about this blockbuster film, so it’s no surprise folks went nuts after the brand new Avengers: Endgame “special look” teaser trailer dropped without warning on Tuesday.

The one-minute teaser, released to remind fans that tickets are on sale now for the April 26 premiere, features some footage we’ve already seen, and lines we’ve already heard, but it packs in plenty of new material in a short amount of time. And, as we all know by now, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) devotees can spend hours discussing the tiniest of moments, identifying Easter eggs (less than obvious references to past films, comic book lore, etc) and breaking down scenes and lines in an attempt to hypothesize and theorize about what’s to come.

It begins with the surviving Avengers—those not turned to ash in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos (Josh Brolin) donned the Infinity Gauntlet and snapped half of all life out of existence—discussing what to do about their present situation. In a new bit of footage, Hulk alter-ego Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who is clearly concerned about a plan to go after Thanos, points out, “If we do this, we’d be going in shorthanded.”

As Thor (Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth) looks on in more new footage, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, reminds us what’s happened, adding, “Yeah, you mean because he killed all our friends?” We then see remaining members of the team brooding, grieving and dealing with the aftermath of the Snap in their own way.

Black Widow, Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, is shown sitting in the rain—as shown in earlier trailers, her hair is back to red from blonde and longer, suggesting time has passed since the worldwide genocide. Out of his Captain America costume, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) bows his head as he stares into a bathroom mirror. A Black Widow voiceover, also heard in the second Endgame trailer, says, “We owe this to everyone who’s not in this room to try.”

The teaser continues with more motivational statements, like East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr., aka Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, saying, “It’s not about how much we lost; it’s about how much we have left. We’re the Avengers, we’ve got to finish this,” over various bits of new and old footage, including him flying in his Iron Man suit over what appears to be New York City. Most of what we’d seen previously was of Iron Man stuck in space, trying to get home from Titan.

We also see Nebula (Karen Gillan)and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) together and Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and, after that, the whole team, also including Ant-Man (Hamptons visitor Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Most notably, the teaser shows Captain America and Iron Man squashing their differences with a very important handshake, officially reunifying the Avengers after their Civil War—this sort of happened in Infinity War but they were still apart.

Stark says to Rogers, who’s now wearing his uniform, sans helmet, “You trust me?” and Rogers replies, “I do.” It’s significant because things got very ugly between these two in Captain America: Civil War.

Other new scenes: The Avengers, including Captain Marvel, strapped into the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship The Milano speeding through space, likely on their way to find Thanos, wherever he’s quietly settled after achieving his ultimate goal. Stark looking at a photo of him and young Spider-Man alter-ego Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who died in the Snap. Rhodes in his armor and no helmet with Rocket Raccoon at his side. A battered Captain America, now wearing his helmet, in what’s probably a big Thanos battle. Thanos bathed in blue light wearing his full set of golden armor. Stark in his armor, helmet off, standing on what most are saying is the ruins of Avengers Headquarters.

Over much of it, Thanos says, “You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

We cannot wait until April 26!