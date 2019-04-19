Beyoncé Releases ‘Homecoming’ Concert Film on Netflix

It’s been a big week for East Hampton’s Beyoncé. The music mega-star released her Netflix concert film Homecoming, as well as an album of the same name featuring live tracks of her 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance. Watch the trailer above.

The film chronicles Beyoncé’s experience at last year’s Coachella, which was historic for being the first time a black woman headlined the iconic music festival. Directed by Beyoncé herself, the film has been getting rave reviews. Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert.com gave the film four stars out of four, saying that Homecoming “deserves consideration as one of the great concert movies of all time alongside such classics as Woodstock, The Last Waltz, Stop Making Sense” and many others. Likewise, storied film critic Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times calls the film “one of the best concert films ever made.”

Beyoncé is one of the most beloved performers in music today. Last month, she and husband Jay-Z were honored with the GLAAD Vanguard Award for their advocacy of LGBTQ people. She is the most nominated (and second-most awarded) woman in Grammy history, was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls and has a wide array of other honors and nominations in various categories and genres.



The star was originally supposed to headline Coachella in 2017, but had to postpone due to her pregnancy. Beyoncé had twins Rumi and Sir Carter on June 13, 2017. Her first child, Blue Ivy Carter, was born on January 7, 2012. She detailed her difficult pregnancy with the twins in an interview with Vogue, saying “My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU.”

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé and Homecoming: The Live Album are available now.