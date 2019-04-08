Dan’s Papers Earns Big Wins in 2018 NYPA Better Newspaper Contest

Dan’s Papers staff were overjoyed to bring home a bundle of awards from the 2019 New York Press Association (NYPA) Spring Conference, which celebrated the winners of the 2018 NYPA Better Newspaper Contest. After a weekend of fun events, professional development classes, and schmoozing with many of our esteemed colleagues, Dan’s came away with 18 awards, including the much-coveted John J. Evans Award for Advertising Excellence for the third time in four years!

Out of 163 NY newspapers and 2,743 entries overall, Dan’s Papers earned the most advertising points this year, doubling each of the next highest competitors, and the second most points overall for a single-flag newspaper. We are proud of the success we and our fellow East End newspapers achieved throughout the awards ceremonies.

Dan’s Papers also won First and Second Place awards in the Innovative Ad Project category for our book 60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End (get your copy at FriendsofDans.com) and our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, respectively.

Additional Awards

First Place, Best Advertising Campaign (Division 2)

First Place, Best Online Dynamic Ad (Division 1)

First and Third Place, Best Large Space Ad (Division 3)

First and Third Place, Best Online Static Ad (Division 1)

First and Third Place, Best Conquest Targeted E-Mail (Division 1)

Second Place, Best Real Estate/Home Section

Second Place, and Honorable Mention, Best House Ad/Ad Campaign (Division 2)

Third Place, Best Small Space Ad (Division 3)

Third Place, Special Sections Niche Publications Glossy (Division 3)

Third Place, Best Editorial Cartoon (Division 2)

Third Place, Best Column (Division 3)