    Lobster Tacos by Ian Duke and Scott Kampf of Union Cantina

    Oliver Peterson
    Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate

    Parisienne Gnocchi by North Fork Table & Inn chef Brian Wilson

    Jewel chef Tom Schaudel's Squash Blossom Tempura

    Another fabulous Taste of Summer dish

    Dan's Editorial Director Eric Feil chats with influencers

    The Preston House & Hotel

    Seared Black Sea Bass

    Caribbean Spiced Mahi-Mahi from Southampton Social Club's Ian Duke and Scott Kampf

    "Bean to Bar" Mocha Hazelnut Truffle Tort by Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate

    Chef Tom Schaudel at the stove

    Chefs at work in the Preston House kitchen

    Union Burger Bar's Ian Duke with Claudio's GM Lara Pizzanelli and Southampton Social Club's Chris Cappiello

    Melon Salad by Grace & Grit's Jennilee Morris and Adam Kaufer

    Crescent Farm Duck Legs

    North Fork Table & Inn chef Brian Wilson

    Union Burger Bar Mac Attack!

    Jacquie Fox of The Preston House & Hotel

    North Fork Table & Inn chef Brian Wilson with owner Claudia Fleming

    Chef Stephan Bogardus of the Halyard in Greenport

    Scott Kampf of Union Cantina, UBB and SH Social Club

    Preston House & Hotel chef Matty Boudreau prepared a delicious buffet

    Wine by Raphael

    Melon Salad by Grace & Grit's Jennilee Morris and Adam Kaufer

    Fried Chicken from Green Hill Kitchen chef Wolfgang Ban

    Beautiful veggie platter at The Preston House & Hotel

    Beautiful veggie platter at The Preston House & Hotel

    Local oysters, South Bay Blues, at The Preston House & Hotel

    North Fork Table & Inn chef Brian Wilson gets his dish photo ready

    Chef Stephan Bogardus of the Halyard in Greenport

    New York Prime Beef's Frank D'Angelo

    Dan's North ForkEventsPhotos

    Dan’s Taste of Summer Chefs Preview Their 2019 Dishes

    Chefs and social media influencers and gathered at The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead.

    Oliver Peterson

    Chefs and social media influencers gathered at The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead on Thursday, March 21 to get a firsthand preview of some of the dishes that will appear at our 2019 Dan’s Taste of Summer events. Foodies, chefs and Dan’s Hamptons Media staff mixed and mingled, and enjoyed a fabulous buffet from The Preston House chef—and two-time Dan’s GrillHampton champ—Matty Boudreau.

    Dan’s Taste of Summer presented by Out East, the Hamptons real estate marketplace, is delivering an unprecedented SEVEN culinary events this season. Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and Dan’s Corona MonTaco are all back, and will be joined by two new events: Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, bringing together the premier chefs from the South Fork for a once-in-a-lifetime dinner supporting Guild Hall of East Hampton, and the Dan’s 60 Summers Gala, celebrating the 60th summer of Dan’s Papers and the release of the book 60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.

    Tickets for all events are on sale at DansTasteOfSummer.com.

