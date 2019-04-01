Dan’s Taste of Summer Chefs Preview Their 2019 Dishes

Chefs and social media influencers gathered at The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead on Thursday, March 21 to get a firsthand preview of some of the dishes that will appear at our 2019 Dan’s Taste of Summer events. Foodies, chefs and Dan’s Hamptons Media staff mixed and mingled, and enjoyed a fabulous buffet from The Preston House chef—and two-time Dan’s GrillHampton champ—Matty Boudreau.

Dan’s Taste of Summer presented by Out East, the Hamptons real estate marketplace, is delivering an unprecedented SEVEN culinary events this season. Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and Dan’s Corona MonTaco are all back, and will be joined by two new events: Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, bringing together the premier chefs from the South Fork for a once-in-a-lifetime dinner supporting Guild Hall of East Hampton, and the Dan’s 60 Summers Gala, celebrating the 60th summer of Dan’s Papers and the release of the book 60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.

Tickets for all events are on sale at DansTasteOfSummer.com.