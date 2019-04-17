Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Jing Fong Restaurant’s Jin Ruan

As the Executive Dim Sum Chef of Jing Fong Restaurant in Manhattan, Jin Ruan knows his way around fine Chinese cuisine. But you might be surprised to learn the most memorable food he’s ever eaten—read on to find out. Ruan will be on-hand at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the Hamptons summer kickoff event, on Saturday, May 26 at the Southampton Arts Center.

What talent would you most like to have?

I would like to be able to juggle, so I can constantly wrap more than one dumpling at the same time!

What’s your comfort food and why?

Congee, because it reminds me of growing up at my home in China. Brings back a lot of memories!

What recent travels have inspired you?

I went to Toronto with my family and I had an amazing burger bun. The bun was just SO soft, fluffy, and delicious. It inspired me to better my own buns, as well.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Do not laugh—onion rings.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Wrapping more than 10 million dumplings in my lifetime!

Tell us one of your unique kitchen rituals.

Meeting with our marketing team weekly to discuss about the newest food industry trends and how we can improve. This is so important!

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I have not really thought about this; I live for this industry.

What has surprised you most about working in the East End culinary scene?

Everyone loves dumplings and dim sum!

What is your go-to karaoke song?

Chinese songs, but I am not a great lead singer. I am a better

backup singer.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Maybe I should gather all my own creations and eat them together.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

I do not make great speeches but here it goes: Thank you. Cheers to 10 million dumplings, and I hope to make 10 million more!

