Hamptons Event Highlights: April 12–13, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, April 12–13, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Spring Fling 2019

Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.

Strap on your heels, fasten your tie and prepare for one of the biggest nights of the Hamptons spring! The Parrish Art Museum’s annual Spring Fling returns with a monumental evening of charitable fun on April 13. After kicking off the successful 2019 THAW Fest, DJ Twilo returns to electrify the dance floor and fill the museum with poppin’ music. Elegant Affairs provides the stamina and liquid courage required to party all night long, by way of a wide selection of delectable hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Don’t forget to place your bid on premier Hamptons items and experiences in the silent auction.

Each ticket purchased provides valuable support for the Parrish’s education programs, including Access Parrish, an ongoing initiative that offers learning experiences specifically designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, autism or Parkinson’s disease, and their care partners. Tickets are $200, young professionals (ages 21–30) are $100.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Free Solo Screening

Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Join Southampton Arts Center for a screening of Free Solo, the Oscar-winning documentary film by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. The stunning portrait of free soloist rock climber Alex Honnold showcases his incredible journey to the top of the 3,000-foot El Capitan Mountain without a rope to catch him if he falls. Tickets are $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Hampton Lifeguard Association Benefit

Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.

The Hampton Lifeguard Association hosts a fundraiser featuring music by Josh Brussell, a cash bar, delicious food and auctions with tons of amazing items, including spectacular travel destinations, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates and spa treatments. Tickets are $35, couples are $50.

Harbor Bistro, 313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-324-7300, easthamptonoceanrescue.org

Katy’s Courage 5K 2019

Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m.

Run to support local children in the ninth annual Katy’s Courage 5K. The proceeds of this year’s race go toward local scholarships and Katy’s Kids @CMEE, a support group for grieving youth who’ve lost loved ones. On race day, registration and check-ins take place from 7–8:15 a.m., and the run begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Online registration is $25.

Katy’s Courage 5K 2019, 11 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. katyscourage.org

A Star is Born: The Concert!

Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.

Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga each stole our hearts with their takes on A Star is Born. Now, Broadway/cabaret stars Farah Alvin, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, Ashton Michael Corey and Scott Coulter lend their voices to celebrate the music from the film that has been inspiring audiences since 1937. Tickets $35.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org