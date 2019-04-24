Hamptons Event Highlights: April 26–27, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, April 26–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Earth Day Celebration

Saturday, April 27, noon–3 p.m.

Happy birthday, Mother Earth! Today, we celebrate our life-giving planet and make a conscious effort to take better care of it, so that it can continue to thrive for generations to come. The Quogue Wildlife Refuge has planned a day brimming with outdoor activities just for the occasion. Enjoy birding walks led by the Eastern Long Island Audubon Society, live animal presentations, up-cycled crafts, environmentally friendly vendors, kayaking and canoeing on Old Ice Pond, face painting, bat house building, food trucks and live music by the Jan Hanna Band. It’s an enjoyable day for adults and kids of all ages, and the show will go on rain or shine. Free admission.

Help keep the Earth clean by bringing unwanted computers, fax machines, phones, small appliances, tablets, gaming devices, radios, televisions, prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs and vitamins for disposal.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Complete Unknowns Concert for Project MOST

Friday, April 26, 5 p.m.

Who doesn’t love having fun while supporting a good case? Enjoy live music by the Complete Unknowns, passed hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar with happy hour pricing, all while raising money for Project MOST, a well-known East Hampton nonprofit that provides low-cost afterschool enrichment programs at John M. Marshall Elementary School. Tickets are $20, $10 for kids.

The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

Salon Series: Pianist Yi-Nuo Wang

Friday, April 26, 6 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum’s Salon Series, a concert program featuring world-class artists performing in an intimate setting, continues with Chinese pianist Yi-Nuo Wang, winner of the prestigious 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. Tickets are $25, $10 for students and children.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Lives in the Basement, Does Nothing: A Writing Life

Friday, April 26 & Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.

Hear Times magazine essayist and 2018 Dan’s Literary Festival keynote speaker Roger Rosenblatt sing, play piano and tell half-funny, half-serious stories in his first seriocomic one-person show. With special guests Amy Hempel on Friday and Alice McDermott on Saturday, he’ll explore the rewards, humiliations and sheer madness of being a writer. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

EHTPS Hike: Shadmoor State Park

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for a refreshing 2.5-mile walk featuring woodsy trails, a close-up look at World War II bunkers and a breathtaking view of the Montauk bluffs. Bring water and wear proper footwear. Meet at the Shadmoor parking lot on the south side of Route 27, between the intersections of South Fox Street and Seaside Avenue in Montauk. Free.

Shadmoor State Preserve Trail Parking, Unnamed road off Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-329-9414, ehtps.org