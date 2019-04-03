Hamptons Event Highlights: April 5–7, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, April 5–7, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

A Moveable Feast

Sunday, April 7, 4 p.m.

Join Slow Food East End and the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation for a night of gourmet tastings featuring food and libations from more than 30 local restaurants and wineries. Then, win something extraordinary in the silent auction. Proceeds fund grants to start and maintain East End school gardening programs. Tickets are $150.

Dodds & Eder, 11 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor. 631-353-7447, slowfoodeastend.org

Man of La Mancha Closing Weekend

April 5–7, Times vary

Man of La Mancha, the first fully staged musical in the 34-year history of the Hampton Theatre Company, will see its last curtain call this weekend. The classic Broadway show, inspired by the 17th century novel Don Quixote, features a book by Dale Wasserman, music by Joe Darion and lyrics by Mitch Leigh. See the show on Friday and Saturday night, or at matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20–$40.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

East Hampton Trails Preservation Society Hike

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Embark on a four-mile hike through the Culloden Point Preserve with the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society. The group meets at the roadside parking area on Flamingo Avenue immediately north of Wills Point Road, and then explores the woods, ponds, wetlands and shoreline much the same as the Montaukett Indians saw it. Don’t forget to pack hiking shoes and water. Call to register.

Culloden Point Preserve, Flamingo Avenue, Montauk. 631-725-3367, ehtps.org

Zen & the Art of Women Opening

Saturday, April 6, 5–7 p.m.

The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton debuts a brand new collection of works by female artists Joanne Handler, Adele Venter, Nella Lush and Oz Van Rosen that demonstrates the concept of Zen through art, by the use of color, pattern, texture or subject. Meet the artists and celebrate the female spirit at the welcoming opening reception. Admission is free, and no registration is required. The exhibition is on view through April 21.

The White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Casino Royale Masquerade Party

Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m.

The Have a Heart Community Trust, which provides crisis assistance to East End families, and the Paul Koster Memorial Benefit, which offers financial aid to local students, are hosting their 19th annual benefit, featuring dancing, auctions, an open bar and a Texas Hold’em tournament. Prizes awarded to top casino players and most creative mask. Tickets are $65 in advance, $75 at the door.

Seasons of Southampton, 15 Prospect Street, Southampton. paulkostermemorial.org

Hits of the ’80s Concert Celebration

Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Decadia is an eight-piece band fronted by three world-class vocalists able to perform classic songs with the intense energy needed to make audiences dance until they drop, making them one of the most sought after acts in New York. Spend the night rocking out to chart-topping hits and blockbuster soundtracks from the 1970s through today. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org