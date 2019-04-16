South O’ the Highway

Hoda Kotb Adopts Her Second Child and It’s a Girl!

The Today host surprised her fellow anchors with the news on Tuesday.

SOTH Team April 16, 2019

Hamptons regular Hoda Kotb surprised her fellow anchors on NBC’s Today show Tuesday with news that she’s adopted her second child. During a tearful phone call to the set, which aired over photographs of her and the kids, Kotb revealed her new baby girl’s name: Hope Catherine Kotb.

“I’m feeding her and I can’t believe it,” the overjoyed Kotb said to her friends at the show, including Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist and Al Roker—several of whom pushed back tears. “In life, you feel like maybe you’ve gotten what you deserve, but, man, I’m so happy,” she added, clearly choked up in the moment.

Kotb, who has a longtime partner, Joel Schiffman, adopted her first child, Haley Joy, in 2017. She said her older daughter was embracing their new family member and had already tried to feed her raspberries. “I was like, ‘Not yet, babe,” Kotb said, laughing at the moment, noting that Haley was also walking around saying, “I’m a big sister.”

It’s all good vibes at the Kotb home. Congratulations, Hoda!

