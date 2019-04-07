Hugh Jackman’s Animated Bigfoot Film ‘Missing Link’ Opens April 12

Hamptonite Hugh Jackman‘s new animated film Missing Link opens in theaters next Friday, April 12, and it looks like an adorable, heartwarming film with a gorgeous visual style.

Produced by Laika, Annapurna Pictures and directed by Chris Butler (ParaNorman), Missing Link tells the story of a Bigfoot-like creature, Susan Link, who is tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest. Link, who is eight feet tall and covered in fur, recruits fearless explorer, and “the world’s greatest adventurer,” Sir Lionel Frost (Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Along with fellow adventurer Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), the trio encounters their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world, and through it all, they learn that sometimes a person (or beast) can find a family in the most unexpected places.

The cast includes comedian Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover, Baskets) as Link, along with Emma Thompson (Love Actually, Nanny McPhee), Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet, Deadwood) and Stephen Fry (V for Vendetta, Wilde).