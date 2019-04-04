Jennifer Lopez Drops First New Song ‘Medicine’ of It’s My Party Tour

Water Mill triple threat Jennifer Lopez just dropped her first single of 2019, and it’s just as mesmerizing as its album cover. “Medicine,” released on April 3, features Lopez’s Bronx contemporary and two-time collaborator French Montana, an infectious beat and a killer horn section. Listen to it on her YouTube channel.

Fans can only hope that there will be more great tracks on the way as we get closer to the highly anticipated It’s My Party Tour, Lopez’s first tour in six years. It’ll hit 25 cities in America this summer, with some states, such as Texas, getting as many as four shows. New York, on the other hand, only gets one, at Madison Square Garden, so cancel any plans you had on July 12.

Lopez first announced the new song on her Instagram on March 21, but told followers, “Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. [French Montana]!! I can’t wait for you all to hear it!!!!!!”

Lopez finally released the first audio preview on April 1, then another on April 2, both of which feature her in dazzling white outfits likely worn during the promised music video, which has yet to debut at the time of writing. Check them out on her Instagram. Leading up to the official release, she also posted a clip of herself jamming out to the song on the way to an interview with Ebro Darden.