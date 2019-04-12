North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala in Photos

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition (NFBHC) held their Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala at East Wind Long Island in Wading River on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Pink Pearl Community Service Award was presented by Nikki Abbott and Kim Galway to Lucia’s Angels Susie Barry Roden and Stacy Quarty.

To learn more about the NFBHC, visit northforkbreasthealth.org.