Photos
North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala in Photos
The event raised $60,000 for East End cancer patients and survivors.
The North Fork Breast Health Coalition (NFBHC) held their Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala at East Wind Long Island in Wading River on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Pink Pearl Community Service Award was presented by Nikki Abbott and Kim Galway to Lucia’s Angels Susie Barry Roden and Stacy Quarty.
To learn more about the NFBHC, visit northforkbreasthealth.org.
Facebook Comments