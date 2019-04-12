North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala in Photos

    Town of Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio and friends

    Barbara Lassen
    Town of Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio and friends

    NFBHC Vice-Presdient Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, NFBHC Presdient Susan Ruffini, Gala Emcee Shari Einhorn

    Barbara Lassen
    NFBHC Vice-Presdient Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, NFBHC Presdient Susan Ruffini, Gala Emcee Shari Einhorn

    Town of Riverhead Deputy Supervisor Catherine Kent, TOR Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, Lucia's Angels President Stacy Quarty, Lucia's Angels Vice-President Susie Barry Roden, TOR Councilwoman Jodi Giglio

    Barbara Lassen
    Town of Riverhead Deputy Supervisor Catherine Kent, TOR Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, Lucia's Angels President Stacy Quarty, Lucia's Angels Vice-President Susie Barry Roden, TOR Councilwoman Jodi Giglio

    Kim Galway, Lucia's Angels President Stacy Quarty, Lucia's Angels Vice-President Susie Barry Roden, Nikki Abbott, NFBHC Vice-President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, NFBHC President Susan Ruffini

    Barbara Lassen
    Kim Galway, Lucia's Angels President Stacy Quarty, Lucia's Angels Vice-President Susie Barry Roden, Nikki Abbott, NFBHC Vice-President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, NFBHC President Susan Ruffini

    Mike Sabella, Artie Volkman, Sal Ventarola

    Barbara Lassen
    Mike Sabella, Artie Volkman, Sal Ventarola

    Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Team

    Barbara Lassen
    Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Team

    Town of Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Deputy Supervisor Catherine Kent

    Barbara Lassen
    Town of Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Deputy Supervisor Catherine Kent

    Jack and Jodi Wasserman

    Barbara Lassen
    Jack and Jodi Wasserman

    Rev. William Fields, Rev. Jessie Fields of Goodwill AME Zion Church

    Barbara Lassen
    Rev. William Fields, Rev. Jessie Fields of Goodwill AME Zion Church

    Town of Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, Town of Riverhead Deputy Supervisor Catherine Kent

    Barbara Lassen
    Town of Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, Town of Riverhead Deputy Supervisor Catherine Kent

    Town of Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, Treasurer of NRBHC Susan Bandiera

    Barbara Lassen
    Town of Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, Treasurer of NRBHC Susan Bandiera

    Bonnie Vassallo of Apple Honda, Don Brunner-Sales Manager at Apple Honda

    Barbara Lassen
    Bonnie Vassallo of Apple Honda, Don Brunner-Sales Manager at Apple Honda

    Wendy Sheerer, Kate Swezy, Julie Dyer, Heather Edwards of Lucia's Angels

    Barbara Lassen
    Wendy Sheerer, Kate Swezy, Julie Dyer, Heather Edwards of Lucia's Angels

    Cancer survivors group photo

    Barbara Lassen
    Cancer survivors group photo

    Nikki Abbott, Stacy Quarty-President of Lucia's Angels, Susie Barry Roden-Vice-President of Lucia's Angels, Kim Galway

    Barbara Lassen
    Nikki Abbott, Stacy Quarty-President of Lucia's Angels, Susie Barry Roden-Vice-President of Lucia's Angels, Kim Galway

    Robert Stromski, Keri Stromski, Charlene Bugdin, Allison Pressler

    Barbara Lassen
    Robert Stromski, Keri Stromski, Charlene Bugdin, Allison Pressler

    Don Gatz of Gatz Sitework & Landscape Construction, Artie Volkman of W.C. Esp Inc., Dan Jones of Chubs Meats, Sal Ventarola

    Barbara Lassen
    Don Gatz of Gatz Sitework & Landscape Construction, Artie Volkman of W.C. Esp Inc., Dan Jones of Chubs Meats, Sal Ventarola

    Gina Bardua, Chad Bardua of Apple Honda

    Barbara Lassen
    Gina Bardua, Chad Bardua of Apple Honda

    Gala Emcee Shari Einhorn, NFBHC Vice-President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski

    Barbara Lassen
    Gala Emcee Shari Einhorn, NFBHC Vice-President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski

    Gala Emcee Shari Einhorn, News 12 Long Island Reporter with Gala Committee Members

    Barbara Lassen
    Gala Emcee Shari Einhorn, News 12 Long Island Reporter with Gala Committee Members
    Photos

    North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala in Photos

    The event raised $60,000 for East End cancer patients and survivors.

    Barbara Lassen

    The North Fork Breast Health Coalition (NFBHC) held their Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala at East Wind Long Island in Wading River on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Pink Pearl Community Service Award was presented by Nikki Abbott and Kim Galway to Lucia’s Angels Susie Barry Roden and Stacy Quarty.

    To learn more about the NFBHC, visit northforkbreasthealth.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Mattitaco's Justin Schwartz and Jen O'Gorman
    106

    See the Ninth Annual A Moveable Feast in Photos

    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation volunteers
    279

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 In the Pink Benefit

    Union Burger Bar's Ian Duke with Claudio's GM Lara Pizzanelli and Southampton Social Club's Chris Cappiello
    344

    Dan’s Taste of Summer Chefs Preview Their 2019 Dishes

    2019 Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan
    463

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade