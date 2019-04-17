Photos: The Parrish Art Museum’s Spring Fling 2019

    DJ Twilo

    DJ Twilo

    Victoria Gorman and Sara Marino

    Victoria Gorman and Sara Marino

    Victor Matthews, Spring Fling Steering Committee's Fabienne Lecole, artist Jeff Muhs

    Victor Matthews, Spring Fling Steering Committee's Fabienne Lecole, artist Jeff Muhs

    Sara DiOrazio, Missy Hargraves and Vanessa Hamer

    Sara DiOrazio, Missy Hargraves and Vanessa Hamer

    Sineo Gokkaya, Viola Chaloupkova, Vicki Kahn, Debra Townes, Claudette Karabey and guest

    Sineo Gokkaya, Viola Chaloupkova, Vicki Kahn, Debra Townes, Claudette Karabey and guest

    Adam Shapiro and Ilyssa Kravit

    Adam Shapiro and Ilyssa Kravit

    Spring Fling Steering Committee member Natalie Lewis and Ryan Lewis

    Spring Fling Steering Committee member Natalie Lewis and Ryan Lewis

    John Brady and Paty Brady

    John Brady and Paty Brady

    Jen Wisner, Johnny Santana, Monique Wisniewski, Mark Masone and Stan Glinka

    Jen Wisner, Johnny Santana, Monique Wisniewski, Mark Masone and Stan Glinka

    Nancy Pollera and Dan's Papers cover artist Daniel Pollera

    Nancy Pollera and Dan's Papers cover artist Daniel Pollera

    Victoria Gorman

    Victoria Gorman

    Don Brown and Siri Jacobsen

    Don Brown and Siri Jacobsen

    Spring Fling Steering Committee member Aleksandra Kardwell and Spring Fling Committee Co-Chair Laura Wynne

    Spring Fling Steering Committee member Aleksandra Kardwell and Spring Fling Committee Co-Chair Laura Wynne

    Terry and Stanly Siejka with Vanessa and George Cognard

    Terry and Stanly Siejka with Vanessa and George Cognard

    Jeff and Beth Gardner with Rose and John Dios

    Jeff and Beth Gardner with Rose and John Dios

    Gary Senft and Helene Greenberg

    Gary Senft and Helene Greenberg

    Ros Georgiou and Johny Grew

    Ros Georgiou and Johny Grew

    Nancy Jane Loewy and Cindy Montgomery

    Nancy Jane Loewy and Cindy Montgomery

    Scott and Elena Middleton

    Scott and Elena Middleton
    Photos: The Parrish Art Museum’s Spring Fling 2019

    DJ Twilo provided a soundtrack for this vital benefit supporting the museum's educational programs.

    The Parrish Art Museum hosted its annual Spring Fling benefit on Saturday, April 13. DJ Twilo rocked the house with electrifying dance mixes as guests enjoyed an open bar and delicious hors d’oeuvres, and placed bids on unique Hamptons experiences in the silent auction. Proceeds from the event support the year-round educational programs at the Water Mill museum and beyond.

    Supported programs include Access Parrish, an ongoing initiative that offers learning experiences specifically designed for youth and adults with varied needs and abilities, including children on the autism spectrum, and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or Parkinson’s disease, and their care partners. In addition, the Parrish offers a wide variety of year-round school collaborations, such as museum tours, studio activities, and unique programs developed with regional educators, as well as after school art workshops, school vacation programs, weekly open studios for families and teens, bi-lingual family tours and the annual Student Exhibition showcasing student artwork from more than 30 regional elementary, middle and high schools.

