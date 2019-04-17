Photos: The Parrish Art Museum’s Spring Fling 2019

The Parrish Art Museum hosted its annual Spring Fling benefit on Saturday, April 13. DJ Twilo rocked the house with electrifying dance mixes as guests enjoyed an open bar and delicious hors d’oeuvres, and placed bids on unique Hamptons experiences in the silent auction. Proceeds from the event support the year-round educational programs at the Water Mill museum and beyond.

Supported programs include Access Parrish, an ongoing initiative that offers learning experiences specifically designed for youth and adults with varied needs and abilities, including children on the autism spectrum, and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or Parkinson’s disease, and their care partners. In addition, the Parrish offers a wide variety of year-round school collaborations, such as museum tours, studio activities, and unique programs developed with regional educators, as well as after school art workshops, school vacation programs, weekly open studios for families and teens, bi-lingual family tours and the annual Student Exhibition showcasing student artwork from more than 30 regional elementary, middle and high schools.