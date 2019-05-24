Bay Street Theater Turns Old-School Entertainment on Its Head This Summer

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is heading into another summer of exciting new works, including two world premieres and a new take on an old classic. In addition to the Mainstage Season, Bay Street is bringing back its popular comedy club series and more.

This year’s Mainstage season begins with the world premiere of The Prompter, a new comedy by Wade Dooley. In The Prompter, a young actor (played by Dooley) is hired to be the prompter for a forgetful older diva, played by Tovah Feldshuh. The Prompter was workshopped at Bay Street’s 2018 New Works Festival to enthusiastic reception. Directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, The Prompter runs from May 28-June 16.

Next up is the world premiere of Safe Space by Alan Fox and directed by Jack O’Brien. Set at an elite university, Safe Space explores political correctness and the reaction to “triggers” on campus. When an African American professor faces accusations of racism from a student, the head of the college is forced to intervene, setting off an explosive and provocative chain of events. Safe Space is being adapted into a feature film by producer Amy Pascal. See Safe Space from June 25-July 21.

The Mainstage season concludes with a bold new vision of the Irving Berlin classic Annie Get Your Gun. Directed by Sarna Lapine, this exciting production incorporates a reduced, bluegrass band, as well as never-before-seen elements from the original script by Herbert and Dorothy Fields. A modern take on one of Berlin’s seminal works, audiences can look forward to new takes on beloved tunes like “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Anything You Can Do” and “I Got the Sun in the Morning.” Annie Get Your Gun runs from July 30-August 25.

Bay Street’s annual Comedy Club returns with mainstay Paula Poundstone on Saturday, May 25. Poundstone is a famed comedienne, known for her observational humor. Recently, she’s found great success with her podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. Robert Klein laughs up the stage on Saturday, June 22. Klein has performed on Broadway, television and film, and can currently be seen as the grumpy but big-hearted Martin Adler on NBC’s Will & Grace. Colin Quinn performs on Saturday, July 27. The hilarious comedian, known for performing on SNL and more, recently released his first book, The Coloring Book.

As if the Mainstage and comedy weren’t enough, Music Mondays brings unique concerts with huge talent. Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker and David Rasche start the series with Here I Go Again! on July 1. The show features works by Kurt Weill, Randy Newman, Peggy Lee, Janis Ian and Joni Mitchell. Broadway legends Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie celebrate the music of Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch on July 8, followed by Linda Lavin on July 15. Music icon Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo hit the stage as part of their 40th anniversary tour on August 12. John Lloyd Young, known for his role as Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Jersey Boys, croons on August 19. Isaac Mizrahi rounds out the season with his one-man show on August 26.

For tickets and more information on Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor, visit baystreet.org.