Dan Rattiner's Stories

Dan Sits Atop the Iron Throne in a New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season

Last night's series finale might not be the end of the HBO hit.

Dan Rattiner May 20, 2019
Dan sits atop the Iron Throne
It’s been said that over a billion people watched the last episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones last night.

Obviously, there have to be more episodes, and I know this because yesterday the producers of Game of Thrones called me and flew me from JFK to Northern Ireland by dragon—it created quite a stir at JFK—then by limo to the stage set in Belfast where the show is created.

I was fitted for the new replacement throne that’s been built for the character they want me to play for the first episode next season, It was quite comfortable.

Yes. Dan Rattiner, the Prince of the Hamptons will have invaded Westeros with an army of cocktail partygoers to take over and, well, I won’t spoil it. You’ll just have to wait until the spring of 2020.

Ok, my character is there just for that one episode. Get it?

Dan Rattiner sitting on the Iron Throne at the Game of Thrones set
Dan on the Iron Throne
