Dan’s Rosé Soirée Menu Is Packed with Irresistible Food and Wine

Summer 2019 officially begins in the Hamptons on Sunday, May 26, with Dan’s Rosé Soirée! Kick off the season with an incredible lineup of rosé wines hailing from the world’s top wine regions, including right here on the East End. Pair each mesmerizing sip with a taste of the succulent local cuisine that keeps crowds pouring into Hamptons and North Fork restaurants, plus offerings from NYC chefs, too! Here’s a sneak peek at the irresistible food and wine you’ll savor at Southampton Arts Center, so get ready to toast another fabulous Hamptons summer.

The Food

Calissa Dominic Rice

Tuna Crudo: Tuna, English Pea Puree, Tonnato Sauce, Pork Cracklins, Urfa Biber Spice

Cheese Shoppe Nikki Cascone-Grossman

Shrimp and Red Grape Salad with Tarragon, Celery, Red Onion, Pumpkin Seeds and Citrus Dressing

Chocology Unlimited Linda Johnson

Rosé Cardamom Chocolate Mousse

The Clubhouse Brian Schlitt

Pan Seared Scallops with Corn and Avocado Salad with a Citrus Vinaigrette

Green Hill Kitchen Wolfgang Ban

Duck with White Asparagus and Ramps

The Gumbo Bros Adam Lathan

Louisiana Boiled Crawfish: Cajun Crawfish Boil featuring Louisiana Crawfish in a Spicy Boil Mix

Hamptons Farms Jesus Ramirez

Fried Chicken over Garlic Parmesan Mac & Cheese

Jewel Tom Schaudel

Crescent Farms Duck Salad with Toasted Barley and Pickled Cherry Vinaigrette

Jing Fong Restaurant Jin Ruan

Siu Mai Shrimp and Pork Dumplings

Kingfish Lenny Campinelli

Salmon Poke Bowl

The Maidstone Ian Lichtenstein-Lowell

Hampton Water Rosé Oyster Pearl Shooter

North Fork Chocolate Co. Steve Amaral

Aquabogg Gold: Stone Ground Organic Cacao Beans and Organic Sugar 70% Bittersweet

Osteria Leana Peter Van Der Mije

Truffle Mushroom Salad

Paola’s East Stefano Marracino

Bruschetta

Rahi Chintan Pandya

Dahi Batata Puri: Spiced Potato and Chickpeas with Yogurt, Sweet and Spicy Chutneys

Saaz Sameer Mohan

Chicken Tikka Masala, Chana Masala, Naan, Rice

Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman

Mini Carnival Cone: Shock Ice Cream surrounded by Cotton Candy, Sprinkles and Edible Glitter

Southampton Social Club Scott Kampf

Social Club Roll: Scallion, Avocado, Cucumber, Toro Sashimi, Wasabi Toboko

Spiro’s Lounge Spiro Karachopan

Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spiro’s Crabmeat Stuffing

Union Cantina Scott Kampf

Striped Bass Ceviche: Peppers, Jalapeño, Fresh Lime and Orange

Union Burger Bar Scott Kampf

UBB Sliders: Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Bacon-Onion Compote on Potato Buns

The Wine

Archer Roose

Provence Rosé 2018, Spritz Rosé

Boschendal

Boschendal Brut Rosé NV, Boschendal Rosé Garden 2018, Boschendal Chard Pinot 2016

Brooklyn Oenology

BOE Cabernet Franc Rosé 2018, Saltbird Cellars “Roseate” Rosé 2018, As If “Courage” Rosé 2016

Castello di Borghese

Rosé of Pinot Noir 2016, Rosé for the Bays 2017,

Rosé of Merlot 2017

Clovis Point

Clovis Point Rosé

Fresh Direct

Amour Fou de Provenance, Ramona Pink

Grapefruit Spritz

Hampton Water Wine Company

Hampton Water

Harry & David

Harry & David 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé

Jamesport Vineyards

East End Rosé 2018, Syrah Petillant Naturel 2017

Macari Vineyards

Rosé 2018, Horses 2016

Mirabeau en Provence

Mirabeau Classic Provence Rosé, Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé, Mirabeau Etoile Provence Rosé

Montauk Wine Company

Montauk Summer Rosé 2017

Provence Rosé Group

Ultimate Provence Rosé, Chateau de Berne—Romance Rosé, Chateau de Berne—Inspiration Rosé, Chateau de Berne Estate Rosé, Emotion Rosé

RG|NY

Scielo Rosé 2018

Taub Family/Palm Bay

Confetti Rosé, Midnight Rosé, Lunetta Rosé, Remy Pannier Rosé d’Anjou, Cavit Rosé, Vanderpump Rosé, Jean Luc Colombo Rosé

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Estate Rosé 2018, Summer in a Bottle Rosé 2018, Finca Wölffer Rosé 2017

