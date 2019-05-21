Hampton Eats

Dan’s Rosé Soirée Menu Is Packed with Irresistible Food and Wine

Kick off the Hamptons Summer with a blast of local flavors on Sunday, May 26!

Dan's Food & Wine Team May 21, 2019
Summer 2019 officially begins in the Hamptons on Sunday, May 26, with Dan’s Rosé Soirée! Kick off the season with an incredible lineup of rosé wines hailing from the world’s top wine regions, including right here on the East End. Pair each mesmerizing sip with a taste of the succulent local cuisine that keeps crowds pouring into Hamptons and North Fork restaurants, plus offerings from NYC chefs, too! Here’s a sneak peek at the irresistible food and wine you’ll savor at Southampton Arts Center, so get ready to toast another fabulous Hamptons summer.

The Food

Calissa Dominic Rice
Tuna Crudo: Tuna, English Pea Puree, Tonnato Sauce, Pork Cracklins, Urfa Biber Spice

Cheese Shoppe Nikki Cascone-Grossman
Shrimp and Red Grape Salad with Tarragon, Celery, Red Onion, Pumpkin Seeds and Citrus Dressing

Chocology Unlimited Linda Johnson
Rosé Cardamom Chocolate Mousse

The Clubhouse Brian Schlitt
Pan Seared Scallops with Corn and Avocado Salad with a Citrus Vinaigrette

Green Hill Kitchen Wolfgang Ban
Duck with White Asparagus and Ramps

The Gumbo Bros Adam Lathan
Louisiana Boiled Crawfish: Cajun Crawfish Boil featuring Louisiana Crawfish in a Spicy Boil Mix

Hamptons Farms Jesus Ramirez
Fried Chicken over Garlic Parmesan Mac & Cheese

Jewel Tom Schaudel 
Crescent Farms Duck Salad with Toasted Barley and Pickled Cherry Vinaigrette

Jing Fong Restaurant Jin Ruan
Siu Mai Shrimp and Pork Dumplings

Kingfish Lenny Campinelli
Salmon Poke Bowl

The Maidstone Ian Lichtenstein-Lowell
Hampton Water Rosé Oyster Pearl Shooter

North Fork Chocolate Co. Steve Amaral
Aquabogg Gold: Stone Ground Organic Cacao Beans and Organic Sugar 70% Bittersweet

Osteria Leana Peter Van Der Mije
Truffle Mushroom Salad

Paola’s East Stefano Marracino
Bruschetta

Rahi Chintan Pandya
Dahi Batata Puri: Spiced Potato and Chickpeas with Yogurt, Sweet and Spicy Chutneys

Saaz Sameer Mohan
Chicken Tikka Masala, Chana Masala, Naan, Rice

Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman
Mini Carnival Cone: Shock Ice Cream surrounded by Cotton Candy, Sprinkles and Edible Glitter

Southampton Social Club Scott Kampf
Social Club Roll: Scallion, Avocado, Cucumber, Toro Sashimi, Wasabi Toboko

Spiro’s Lounge Spiro Karachopan
Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spiro’s Crabmeat Stuffing

Union Cantina Scott Kampf
Striped Bass Ceviche: Peppers, Jalapeño, Fresh Lime and Orange

Union Burger Bar Scott Kampf
UBB Sliders: Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Bacon-Onion Compote on Potato Buns

The Wine

Archer Roose
Provence Rosé 2018, Spritz Rosé

Boschendal
Boschendal Brut Rosé NV, Boschendal Rosé Garden 2018, Boschendal Chard Pinot 2016

Brooklyn Oenology
BOE Cabernet Franc Rosé 2018, Saltbird Cellars “Roseate” Rosé 2018, As If “Courage” Rosé 2016

Castello di Borghese
Rosé of Pinot Noir 2016, Rosé for the Bays 2017,
Rosé of Merlot 2017

Clovis Point
Clovis Point Rosé

Fresh Direct
Amour Fou de Provenance, Ramona Pink
Grapefruit Spritz

Hampton Water Wine Company
Hampton Water

Harry & David
Harry & David 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé

Jamesport Vineyards
East End Rosé 2018, Syrah Petillant Naturel 2017

Macari Vineyards
Rosé 2018, Horses 2016

Mirabeau en Provence
Mirabeau Classic Provence Rosé, Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé, Mirabeau Etoile Provence Rosé

Montauk Wine Company
Montauk Summer Rosé 2017

Provence Rosé Group
Ultimate Provence Rosé, Chateau de Berne—Romance Rosé, Chateau de Berne—Inspiration Rosé, Chateau de Berne Estate Rosé, Emotion Rosé

RG|NY
Scielo Rosé 2018

Taub Family/Palm Bay
Confetti Rosé, Midnight Rosé, Lunetta Rosé, Remy Pannier Rosé d’Anjou, Cavit Rosé, Vanderpump Rosé, Jean Luc Colombo Rosé

Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Estate Rosé 2018, Summer in a Bottle Rosé 2018, Finca Wölffer Rosé 2017

For tickets and more information on Dan’s Rosé Soirée and other Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.

