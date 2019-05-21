Dan’s Rosé Soirée Menu Is Packed with Irresistible Food and Wine

Summer 2019 officially begins in the Hamptons on Sunday, May 26, with Dan’s Rosé Soirée! Kick off the season with an incredible lineup of rosé wines hailing from the world’s top wine regions, including right here on the East End. Pair each mesmerizing sip with a taste of the succulent local cuisine that keeps crowds pouring into Hamptons and North Fork restaurants, plus offerings from NYC chefs, too! Here’s a sneak peek at the irresistible food and wine you’ll savor at Southampton Arts Center, so get ready to toast another fabulous Hamptons summer.
The Food
Calissa Dominic Rice
Tuna Crudo: Tuna, English Pea Puree, Tonnato Sauce, Pork Cracklins, Urfa Biber Spice
Cheese Shoppe Nikki Cascone-Grossman
Shrimp and Red Grape Salad with Tarragon, Celery, Red Onion, Pumpkin Seeds and Citrus Dressing
Chocology Unlimited Linda Johnson
Rosé Cardamom Chocolate Mousse
The Clubhouse Brian Schlitt
Pan Seared Scallops with Corn and Avocado Salad with a Citrus Vinaigrette
Green Hill Kitchen Wolfgang Ban
Duck with White Asparagus and Ramps
The Gumbo Bros Adam Lathan
Louisiana Boiled Crawfish: Cajun Crawfish Boil featuring Louisiana Crawfish in a Spicy Boil Mix
Hamptons Farms Jesus Ramirez
Fried Chicken over Garlic Parmesan Mac & Cheese
Jewel Tom Schaudel
Crescent Farms Duck Salad with Toasted Barley and Pickled Cherry Vinaigrette
Jing Fong Restaurant Jin Ruan
Siu Mai Shrimp and Pork Dumplings
Kingfish Lenny Campinelli
Salmon Poke Bowl
The Maidstone Ian Lichtenstein-Lowell
Hampton Water Rosé Oyster Pearl Shooter
North Fork Chocolate Co. Steve Amaral
Aquabogg Gold: Stone Ground Organic Cacao Beans and Organic Sugar 70% Bittersweet
Osteria Leana Peter Van Der Mije
Truffle Mushroom Salad
Paola’s East Stefano Marracino
Bruschetta
Rahi Chintan Pandya
Dahi Batata Puri: Spiced Potato and Chickpeas with Yogurt, Sweet and Spicy Chutneys
Saaz Sameer Mohan
Chicken Tikka Masala, Chana Masala, Naan, Rice
Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman
Mini Carnival Cone: Shock Ice Cream surrounded by Cotton Candy, Sprinkles and Edible Glitter
Southampton Social Club Scott Kampf
Social Club Roll: Scallion, Avocado, Cucumber, Toro Sashimi, Wasabi Toboko
Spiro’s Lounge Spiro Karachopan
Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spiro’s Crabmeat Stuffing
Union Cantina Scott Kampf
Striped Bass Ceviche: Peppers, Jalapeño, Fresh Lime and Orange
Union Burger Bar Scott Kampf
UBB Sliders: Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Bacon-Onion Compote on Potato Buns
The Wine
Archer Roose
Provence Rosé 2018, Spritz Rosé
Boschendal
Boschendal Brut Rosé NV, Boschendal Rosé Garden 2018, Boschendal Chard Pinot 2016
Brooklyn Oenology
BOE Cabernet Franc Rosé 2018, Saltbird Cellars “Roseate” Rosé 2018, As If “Courage” Rosé 2016
Castello di Borghese
Rosé of Pinot Noir 2016, Rosé for the Bays 2017,
Rosé of Merlot 2017
Clovis Point
Clovis Point Rosé
Fresh Direct
Amour Fou de Provenance, Ramona Pink
Grapefruit Spritz
Hampton Water Wine Company
Hampton Water
Harry & David
Harry & David 2018 Pinot Noir Rosé
Jamesport Vineyards
East End Rosé 2018, Syrah Petillant Naturel 2017
Macari Vineyards
Rosé 2018, Horses 2016
Mirabeau en Provence
Mirabeau Classic Provence Rosé, Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé, Mirabeau Etoile Provence Rosé
Montauk Wine Company
Montauk Summer Rosé 2017
Provence Rosé Group
Ultimate Provence Rosé, Chateau de Berne—Romance Rosé, Chateau de Berne—Inspiration Rosé, Chateau de Berne Estate Rosé, Emotion Rosé
RG|NY
Scielo Rosé 2018
Taub Family/Palm Bay
Confetti Rosé, Midnight Rosé, Lunetta Rosé, Remy Pannier Rosé d’Anjou, Cavit Rosé, Vanderpump Rosé, Jean Luc Colombo Rosé
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Estate Rosé 2018, Summer in a Bottle Rosé 2018, Finca Wölffer Rosé 2017
For tickets and more information on Dan’s Rosé Soirée and other Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.
