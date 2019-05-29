Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2019 in Photos: The People

Wine lovers and foodies gathered at the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 26 for Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by BMW, the official kickoff to summer in the Hamptons. Guests drank wine, took selfies and danced to the tunes of DJ Ria during the day and The Ronald Reagans after dark.

This is only the beginning of summer fun on the East End! Join us for the inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons at Topping Rose House (June 29), Chefs of the North Fork on the waterfront at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport (July 13), GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef (July 19), Taste of Two Forks (July 20), Dan’s Papers 60 Summers Gala (August 2) and Dan’s Corona MonTaco (August 3).

Find more information, check out the chefs and restaurants, and get your tickets to all events at DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.