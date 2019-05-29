Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2019 in Photos: The People

    Andy Stern of YorkBridge Wealth Partners and wife Dr. Dana Stern

    Andy Stern of YorkBridge Wealth Partners and wife Dr. Dana Stern

    Mickey Beyer-Clausen and Twin Forks Pest Control's Brian Kelly

    Mickey Beyer-Clausen and Twin Forks Pest Control's Brian Kelly

    London Essence's Justin Noel, Michael Flannery and Audrey Leddin

    London Essence's Justin Noel, Michael Flannery and Audrey Leddin

    Rum & Roses: Margaret Olszewski, George Digenakis, Philip P. and Amber Louros

    Rum & Roses: Margaret Olszewski, George Digenakis, Philip P. and Amber Louros

    Tangueray: Troy Brookins, Brandon Beynon, Amanda Singh and Stephanie Callender

    Tangueray: Troy Brookins, Brandon Beynon, Amanda Singh and Stephanie Callender

    Rosé Soirée guests

    RosÃ© SoirÃ©e guests

    Carol Nobbs and Palmer Gaget from Douglas Elliman with a BMW i8

    Carol Nobbs and Palmer Gaget from Douglas Elliman with a BMW i8

    Mickey Gallo and the Boar’s Head team

    Mickey Gallo and the Boarâs Head team

    Green Hill Kitchen's Alla Saunders, Marina Duhan and Wolfgang Ban

    Green Hill Kitchen's Alla Saunders, Marina Duhan and Wolfgang Ban

    David Grossman with Artist Suzanne LaFleur

    David Grossman with Artist Suzanne LaFleur

    Boar’s Head: Alejandra Betancur, Sach Chopra, Marlena Butruch, Laura Fischer and Aviona Carrigan

    Boarâs Head: Alejandra Betancur, Sach Chopra, Marlena Butruch, Laura Fischer and Aviona Carrigan

    Samantha Brand with a BMW i8

    Samantha Brand with a BMW i8

    John Davenport with Suzanne Porta

    John Davenport with Suzanne Porta

    The Palm by Whispering Angel's Erin McGuiness and Alex Diard

    The Palm by Whispering Angel's Erin McGuiness and Alex Diard

    BMW's Eric Miller

    BMW's Eric Miller

    BMW's Takara Sewitt and Eric Miller with a BMW i8

    BMW's Takara Sewitt and Eric Miller with a BMW i8

    Brooklyn Oenology founder Alie Shaper

    Brooklyn Oenology founder Alie Shaper

    Calissa's Emily Kessler, Dominic Rice and Wilson Johnson

    Calissa's Emily Kessler, Dominic Rice and Wilson Johnson

    Essentially Geared's Ally Eifert

    Essentially Geared's Ally Eifert

    Corona's Savannah Coffey, Eileen Hoy and Sarah Sussman

    Corona's Savannah Coffey, Eileen Hoy and Sarah Sussman

    Blue Moon's Elisa Varricchio and Lauren Penso

    Blue Moon's Elisa Varricchio and Lauren Penso

    Clovis Point's Madelyn Liso and Dominika Krupa

    Clovis Point's Madelyn Liso and Dominika Krupa

    Provence Rose Group's Kevin and Danny Greene

    Provence Rose Group's Kevin and Danny Greene

    Aperol's Justin Volence, Keith Groff Campari and Shenade Charles

    Aperol's Justin Volence, Keith Groff Campari and Shenade Charles

    Campari's Mark DiBernardo and Erica G.

    Campari's Mark DiBernardo and Erica G.

    Fresh Direct's Aya Estrin and Matt Nociti

    Fresh Direct's Aya Estrin and Matt Nociti

    Spiro's Kemal Uruk, Alexa Titone and Juan Escobar

    Spiro's Kemal Uruk, Alexa Titone and Juan Escobar

    Hampton Water's Annie Eichman

    Hampton Water's Annie Eichman

    Visit Malta's Michelle Buttigieg and Bianca Pappas

    Visit Malta's Michelle Buttigieg and Bianca Pappas

    Kingfish's Courtney Schaudel

    Kingfish's Courtney Schaudel

    Jewel's Brian K. and Carol D.

    Jewel's Brian K. and Carol D.

    Chocology Unlimited's Linda Johnson

    Chocology Unlimited's Linda Johnson

    Union Cantina's Patricia Dinis, Jacenia Manning and Irma Martinez

    Union Cantina's Patricia Dinis, Jacenia Manning and Irma Martinez

    Southampton Social Club's Robin Kampf, Wendy Talmage and Jacklynn Doyle

    Southampton Social Club's Robin Kampf, Wendy Talmage and Jacklynn Doyle

    RG/NY's Chelsea Kravitz and Marissa Giarratano

    RG/NY's Chelsea Kravitz and Marissa Giarratano

    Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Tom Dunn

    Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Tom Dunn

    Jason Bayus, Lisa Amadengelo, Rebeka Bernstein and Marc Schiffman

    Jason Bayus, Lisa Amadengelo, Rebeka Bernstein and Marc Schiffman

    Volage's Francois Chaillon and guest

    Volage's Francois Chaillon and guest

    Artist Christine Keefe with her painting “Red Chairs”

    Artist Christine Keefe with her painting âRed Chairsâ

    Artist Christine Keefe with another one of her paintings

    Artist Christine Keefe with another one of her paintings

    Eric Feil and guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    Eric Feil and guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    Guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    Guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    DJ Ria

    DJ Ria

    Steve McKenna and Sarah Haley

    Steve McKenna and Sarah Haley

    Steve McKenna, Sarah Haley and Eric Feil

    Steve McKenna, Sarah Haley and Eric Feil

    Bill Cryan from Pumphouse Wines and guest

    Bill Cryan from Pumphouse Wines and guest

    Karli Nunez and Christian Denton

    Karli Nunez and Christian Denton

    Laura Rodriguez and Krystal Lavenna

    Laura Rodriguez and Krystal Lavenna

    Rosé Soirée guests

    RosÃ© SoirÃ©e guests

    Steve McKenna

    Steve McKenna

    Friends of DJ Ria

    Friends of DJ Ria

    Brandie Kreisel, Anika Sawant and Tomas Hill

    Brandie Kreisel, Anika Sawant and Tomas Hill

    The Gumbo Bros' Adam Lathan and Amy Lavoilette

    The Gumbo Bros' Adam Lathan and Amy Lavoilette

    Group enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Group enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Slaney O’hanlon and Heather Hart

    Slaney Oâhanlon and Heather Hart

    Nancy Cullen of BMW

    Nancy Cullen of BMW

    Palmer Gaget and Monica Reiner of Douglas Elliman

    Palmer Gaget and Monica Reiner of Douglas Elliman

    Marc Lawrence and Mia Rosenberg

    Marc Lawrence and Mia Rosenberg

    Lawrence Somma and Elaine Jordan

    Lawrence Somma and Elaine Jordan

    Rosé Soirée guests

    RosÃ© SoirÃ©e guests

    Author Coerte Felske with a BMW M7

    Author Coerte Felske with a BMW M7

    Stephanie Walters and Matt Lamberti

    Stephanie Walters and Matt Lamberti

    Jeannie Burges, Tiffany Granham, Nichole Patino, Lea Esposito and Pamela Bannon

    Jeannie Burges, Tiffany Granham, Nichole Patino, Lea Esposito and Pamela Bannon

    DJ Ria

    DJ Ria

    DJ Ria and friends

    DJ Ria and friends

    Matthew Koren and Victor Roquette

    Matthew Koren and Victor Roquette

    Dina Cantin and Bilesse Mota

    Dina Cantin and Bilesse Mota

    Boschendal's Henry Lovado

    Boschendal's Henry Lovado

    Bill Cryan of Pumphouse Wines

    Bill Cryan of Pumphouse Wines

    Eric Feil, Steve McKenna and DJ Ria

    Eric Feil, Steve McKenna and DJ Ria

    Jamesport Vineyards

    Jamesport Vineyards

    Massages provided by Stretch, courtesy of Quick Fix

    Massages provided by Stretch, courtesy of Quick Fix

    Brew Dr. Kombucha: Nicole Andrade, Sarah M. and Shelbi Hodges

    Brew Dr. Kombucha: Nicole Andrade, Sarah M. and Shelbi Hodges

    Laura Jackson, Eric Gene & Dee Jackson

    Laura Jackson, Eric Gene & Dee Jackson

    Exel Alanis, Liz Cohen & Paul J. LaBlue

    Exel Alanis, Liz Cohen & Paul J. LaBlue

    Harry & David's Frank Fernandez

    Harry & David's Frank Fernandez

    Cathy Moosazadeh & Tina Feil

    Cathy Moosazadeh & Tina Feil

    Douglas Elliman's Raphael Avigdor

    Douglas Elliman's Raphael Avigdor

    Solo Free

    Solo Free

    Harrison Ball & Dylan Salvi of Shock Ice Cream

    Harrison Ball & Dylan Salvi of Shock Ice Cream

    Selfies!

    Selfies!

    Rahi: Ronnie Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya

    Rahi: Ronnie Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya

    Paola’s Restaurant: Ramone Alvarracin, Noa Martinez and Stefano Marracino

    Paolaâs Restaurant: Ramone Alvarracin, Noa Martinez and Stefano Marracino

    Shock Ice Cream: Harrison Ball, Chelsey Tabor and owner Elyse Richman

    Shock Ice Cream: Harrison Ball, Chelsey Tabor and owner Elyse Richman

    Samantha Brand and husband

    Samantha Brand and husband

    John Davenport and friend

    John Davenport and friend

    Producer/actor Ten Travis

    Producer/actor Ten Travis

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Heather Hart on the dance floor

    Heather Hart on the dance floor

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Luci Cabrera and Katherine Aguirre

    Luci Cabrera and Katherine Aguirre

    Dancing to the tunes of DJ Ria

    Dancing to the tunes of DJ Ria

    Guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    Guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    Guests enjoying The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing to the tunes of DJ Ria

    Dancing to the tunes of DJ Ria

    Dancing to the tunes of DJ Ria

    Dancing to the tunes of DJ Ria

    The Ronald Reagans rocked the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel

    The Ronald Reagans rocked the RosÃ© After Dark VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel

    Friend of DJ Ria

    Friend of DJ Ria

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Paul of The Ronald Reagans

    Paul of The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing the night away with The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing the night away with The Ronald Reagans

    Erin McGuiness and Alex Diard with The Palm Rosé

    Erin McGuiness and Alex Diard with The Palm RosÃ©

    Rocking with The Ronald Reagans

    Rocking with The Ronald Reagans

    Artist Christine Keefe with daughter Marie Aiello

    Artist Christine Keefe with daughter Marie Aiello

    Andrew Adler, Tiffany Granhamand Bruce Graham

    Andrew Adler, Tiffany Granhamand Bruce Graham

    Ana Calderone and John Cassella

    Ana Calderone and John Cassella

    Dancing the night away with The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing the night away with The Ronald Reagans

    Alex Beygelman with Danielle and Jason Dorf

    Alex Beygelman with Danielle and Jason Dorf

    Guests awaiting entry to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel

    Guests awaiting entry to the RosÃ© After Dark VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel

    Shock Ice Cream and cotton candy

    Shock Ice Cream and cotton candy

    Crowd awaiting entry to Rosé Soirée

    Crowd awaiting entry to RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Aya Cody Estrin and Matt Nociti of Fresh Direct

    Aya Cody Estrin and Matt Nociti of Fresh Direct

    Under the Rosé Soirée tent

    Under the RosÃ© SoirÃ©e tent

    Bill Cryan of Pumphouse Wines

    Bill Cryan of Pumphouse Wines

    BMW's Takara Sewih and Nancy Cullen

    BMW's Takara Sewih and Nancy Cullen

    Boar's Head Team with their impressive spread

    Boar's Head Team with their impressive spread

    Sach Chopra of Boar's Head

    Sach Chopra of Boar's Head

    Brett Krause enjoying Rosé Soiree

    Brett Krause enjoying RosÃ© Soiree

    Carmel and Ed Heberer

    Carmel and Ed Heberer

    Eric Feil with BNB Bank CEO and President Kevin O'Connor

    Eric Feil with BNB Bank CEO and President Kevin O'Connor

    Eric Feil and Steve McKenna

    Eric Feil and Steve McKenna

    Dan Rattiner and wife Chris Wasserstein

    Dan Rattiner and wife Chris Wasserstein

    Dan Rattiner and wife Chris Wasserstein

    Dan Rattiner and wife Chris Wasserstein

    Dan Rattiner and guests

    Dan Rattiner and guests

    Christine Huang and Tom Finnegan

    Christine Huang and Tom Finnegan

    CEO Hampton Luxury Liner's Mark & Erica Vigliante with John, Kim & Henry

    CEO Hampton Luxury Liner's Mark & Erica Vigliante with John, Kim & Henry

    Dan's Rosé Soirée fun

    Dan's RosÃ© SoirÃ©e fun

    Fun on the dance floor

    Fun on the dance floor

    Fun at Dan's Rosé Soirée

    Fun at Dan's RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Debbie and Jeffrey Blankman

    Debbie and Jeffrey Blankman

    Southampton Deputy Richard Yastrzemski and Mayor Michael Irving

    Southampton Deputy Richard Yastrzemski and Mayor Michael Irving

    The Delsavio gang

    The Delsavio gang

    Diane Sweet, Marjorie Kilpatrick and Jennifer Murray

    Diane Sweet, Marjorie Kilpatrick and Jennifer Murray

    Director Tom Dunn with his son Jack

    Director Tom Dunn with his son Jack

    Friends gather in front of the Rosé Soirée step and repeat

    Friends gather in front of the RosÃ© SoirÃ©e step and repeat

    Fran Girimonti and Jeff Tonon

    Fran Girimonti and Jeff Tonon

    Manhattan Beer's Jenny Bergson and Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman

    Manhattan Beer's Jenny Bergson and Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman

    Elisa and Lauren of Blue Moon

    Elisa and Lauren of Blue Moon

    DJ Ria and friends

    DJ Ria and friends

    Harry & David's Stephanie Walter

    Harry & David's Stephanie Walter

    Jason Berlin and Maureen Tara Nelson

    Jason Berlin and Maureen Tara Nelson

    John and Kerry Soliman

    John and Kerry Soliman

    Kelly and Colin Dolph with Jeremy Renner and Catherine Toscano

    Kelly and Colin Dolph with Jeremy Renner and Catherine Toscano

    BNB Bank CEO and President Kevin O'Connor with Susan Schaefer

    BNB Bank CEO and President Kevin O'Connor with Susan Schaefer

    Justin Noel of London Essence

    Justin Noel of London Essence

    Linda Johnson of Chocology Unlimited

    Linda Johnson of Chocology Unlimited

    Leigh & Lee Frankel

    Leigh & Lee Frankel

    Philip Pepperdine of Naked Turtle and Justin Noel of London Essence

    Philip Pepperdine of Naked Turtle and Justin Noel of London Essence

    Pat Granthman and Cindy Montgomery

    Pat Granthman and Cindy Montgomery

    Michelle Buttigieg of Visit Malta with PR Bianca Pappas with Rolise Rachel

    Michelle Buttigieg of Visit Malta with PR Bianca Pappas with Rolise Rachel

    Michelle Buttigieg

    Michelle Buttigieg

    Lucy Loving the BMW

    Lucy Loving the BMW

    Lizzie Meltzer and Michael Beacher

    Lizzie Meltzer and Michael Beacher

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Rachel Lenardson and Kiran Ganguly

    Rachel Lenardson and Kiran Ganguly

    Reeni Brill, Elyse Richman and Jenny Bergson

    Reeni Brill, Elyse Richman and Jenny Bergson

    RG|NY

    RG|NY

    Richie, Jennie Catie and Chrissie Grasso

    Richie, Jennie Catie and Chrissie Grasso

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Ronni Krentzman and Jessica Easton

    Ronni Krentzman and Jessica Easton

    Sarah Keogh and Will Gold

    Sarah Keogh and Will Gold

    Rosy Rolise Rachel

    Rosy Rolise Rachel

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Guests enjoying Rosé Soirée

    Guests enjoying RosÃ© SoirÃ©e

    Sarah serves the Brew Dr. Kombucha

    Sarah serves the Brew Dr. Kombucha

    Dancing to The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing to The Ronald Reagans

    Kiran Ganguly and Rachel Lenardson

    Kiran Ganguly and Rachel Lenardson

    Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Tom Dunn and Eric Feil

    Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Tom Dunn and Eric Feil

    Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Vicki Kahn

    Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Vicki Kahn

    Steve Calapai & Nancy Scoca

    Steve Calapai & Nancy Scoca

    DJ Ria

    DJ Ria

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing to The Ronald Reagans

    Dancing to The Ronald Reagans

    Tanqueray: Brandon Beynon, Troy Bookins, Steph Callender and Amanda Singh

    Tanqueray: Brandon Beynon, Troy Bookins, Steph Callender and Amanda Singh

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    Becky of The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    The Ronald Reagans

    Tom Conklin, Stan Dacuk and Patti Frank

    Tom Conklin, Stan Dacuk and Patti Frank

    Southampton Social Club and Union Cantina

    Southampton Social Club and Union Cantina

    Guests awaiting Union Burger Bar sliders at the VIP After Party

    Guests awaiting Union Burger Bar sliders at the VIP After Party
    Photos

    Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2019 in Photos: The People

    Smile for the camera!

    Dan's Taste of Summer Team

    Wine lovers and foodies gathered at the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 26 for Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by BMW, the official kickoff to summer in the Hamptons. Guests drank wine, took selfies and danced to the tunes of DJ Ria during the day and The Ronald Reagans after dark.

    This is only the beginning of summer fun on the East End! Join us for the inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons at Topping Rose House (June 29), Chefs of the North Fork on the waterfront at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport (July 13), GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef (July 19), Taste of Two Forks (July 20), Dan’s Papers 60 Summers Gala (August 2) and Dan’s Corona MonTaco (August 3).

    Find more information, check out the chefs and restaurants, and get your tickets to all events at DansTasteOfSummer.com.

    Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.

