East End Kids Event Highlights: May 10–12, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, May 10–12, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Southampton Elks Carnival

Friday, May 10–Sunday, May 12, times vary

Get your adrenaline fix on thrilling rides, taste international flavors and test your skill at a variety of games at this exciting carnival. Open hours are 6–11 p.m. on Friday, 4–11 p.m. on Saturday and 4–9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Southampton Elks Fairgrounds, 605 County Road 39, Southampton. newtonshows.com/event-directory

Mother’s Day Festival

Saturday, May 11, & Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Moms will love listening to live music while sipping wine and sweet corn, and the kids will love the singing hayride, baby animals and Sports Zone. Best of all, moms get in free all weekend long.

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

How Small Is Small: Measuring Atoms & Other Things

Saturday, May 11, 10:30 a.m.

In this program children and parents will learn the importance of measurement in science. Working with each other, participants will learn how to make accurate measurements of the world around them and accurately estimate the size of objects from the very largest to the very smallest of things. Free admission, but phone registration is required.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, montaukobservatory.com

Spring Fun Challenge

Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Challenge yourself to a family-friendly obstacle course and show your support for the Maureen’s Haven homeless outreach program. Obstacles include chocolate pudding mud puddle, baby gate hurdles, tricycle race and Jell-O roll. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 10–18.

Indian Island Park, Indian Point Road, Riverhead. 631-727-6831, maureenshaven.com

Field Guide 101

Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.

Families and individuals are invited to join Quogue Wildlife Refuge first for a short interactive PowerPoint program in the nature center covering terminology and techniques to navigate your plant manuals. Then head outside for a guided hike in the woods to get some hands on experience and apply what you’ve learned. Registration is $5.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org