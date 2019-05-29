Hamptons Event Highlights: May 31–June 2, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, May 31–June 2, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

10th Annual Southampton House Tour: Insider’s View

Saturday, June 1, Noon

Step inside historic buildings and extraordinary houses that illustrate Southampton’s unique architectural history from colonial days to present. Following a kick-off toast at One Kings Lane (11 Jobs Lane, Southampton), tour participants will explore the Windmill House, Folly Fields, Elegant Getaway, the Farm House, the 1708 House, St. Andrew’s Dune Church, the Thomas Halsey Homestead and the Rogers Memorial Library. A Champagne reception catered by Sant Ambroeus at the Rogers Mansion will follow the tour at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 in advance and $145 on the day of the tour, and they can be picked up or purchased on Saturday at the Halsey House, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Thomas Halsey Homestead, 249 South Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

The Original Wailers in Concert

Friday, May 31, 8 p.m.

In 1974, Bob Marley recruited American-born Al Anderson as lead guitarist of Bob Marley & the Wailers. His stunning guitar work can be heard on reggae hits like “No Woman, No Cry” and “Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Roadblock).” In 2008, Anderson formed The Original Wailers to continue Marley’s legacy. Tickets are $60, and patrons must be 21+.



The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

National Trails Day with FLPG

Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.

The first Saturday of each June is American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, and the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt (FLPG) are joining in this year’s celebration. Embark on a moderately paced 3.5-mile hike through an oak and hickory–filled forest with beautiful pond views led by FLPG President Dai Dayton. Basic membership is $25.



Long Pond Greenbelt Nature Center, 1061 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. longpondgreenbelt.org

East End Photographers Group Reception

Saturday, June 1, 5–8 p.m.

The East End Photographers Group celebrates its 31st Annual Spring Exhibition with a reception featuring music by Out East. The show, open Saturday, June 1–Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., exhibits traditional, digital and alternative photographic processes by 20 local photographers. The closing reception is on Sunday from 3–5 p.m.



Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road. East Hampton. 631-324-9612, eastendphotogroup.org

World Premiere of “The Prompter”

Saturday, June 1–Sunday, June 2, times vary

By popular demand, the hit of Bay Street Theater’s 2018 New Works Festival takes its premiere bow. The Prompter follows veteran actress Irene Young (Tovah Feldshuh), who, after a 40-year absence from the Broadway stage, finds herself unable to remember her lines without her prompter (Wade Dooley). See the play through June 16. Tickets are $40–$125.



Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

EEC5 Artists Presentation: Illustrated Talk

Sunday, June 2, 4 p.m.

East End Collected5 curator and artist Paton Miller hosts an engaging talk, featuring presentations by Jeremy Dennis, Francine Fleischer, Christine Keefe, Suzanne LaFleur, Kai Parcher-Charles and Cindy Pease Roe. The exhibition celebrates 32 new East End artists and a select group of teen artists. This event is free and requires no registration.



Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Mountain Man at WHBPAC

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Mountain Man is a female folk trio composed of Molly Sarlé, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Amelia Meath. Their latest album, Magic Ship, was lauded as one of the best folk albums of the year by The New Yorker and Paste Magazine. Canadian alternative country singer Doug Praisley will open the show. Tickets are $48–$58.



Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

