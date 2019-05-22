Hamptons Event Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend, May 24–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Sunday, May 26, 6–8:30 p.m.

The Hamptons Summer begins this Sunday at the third annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée, presented by BMW! As we toast the start of another exciting season, raise a glass of one of the myriad rosé wines on offer from wineries across the East End and beyond. Specialty spirits and other libations will also be pouring all night long.

The only thing that could make this immense selection of libations more appealing is the perfect food to pair them with, and Rosé Soirée delivers! More than 20 of the most popular restaurants and chefs from the Hamptons, the North Fork and New York City will cook up savory bites and sweet treats ranging from Chicken Tikka Masala to Hampton Water Rosé Oyster Pearl Shooters. While wining and dining, guests can dance to the poppin’ tunes of DJ Ria or peruse the halls of Southampton Arts Center, which are filled with the stunning works of East End Collected5 and EEC Jr., the center’s latest exhibitions curated by artist Paton Miller.

When the sun goes down, the dance floor heats up at the official Rosé After Dark VIP After Party presented by Whispering Angel. Rock out to The Ronald Reagans’ epic Dueling Decades show, featuring top hits from the ’80s and ’90s, while tasting VIP-exclusive wines, drinks and desserts created by North Fork Chocolate Company, Shock Ice Cream and more. Tickets are $145 for GA, $199 for VIP and $75 for After Party Only. Must be 21+ to attend.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. DansTasteOfSummer.com

Memorial Day Show on the Green

Friday, May 24–Sunday, May 26, times vary

The Montauk Artists’ Association’s 11th annual Memorial Day fine art show gives the first wave of Hamptons summer visitors a chance to explore gorgeous works created by local artists and pick out the perfect piece for a home or office. The show is open on Friday from noon–6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Admission is free.

Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukartistsassociation.org

Springs Improvement Society Members Show

Friday, May 24–Monday, May 27, times vary

Support the upkeep of Ashawagh Hall at the opening of the 35th annual Springs Improvement Society (SIS) art show. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres with a diverse group of artists at a reception on Friday, May 24 from 5–8 p.m. Admission is $5. The gallery is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

Andrew Dice Clay at WHBPAC

Friday, May 24, 8 p.m.

Known as one of the most creatively incorrect comics of the early 1990s, Clay’s career has featured a string of explicit platinum-selling CDs and DVDs, a sold-out Madison Square Garden appearance and an amazing resurgence after his acting turn in the 2013 Woody Allen film, Blue Jasmine. Now he’s back for an evening of one-of-a-kind comedy. Tickets are $131–$171.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Sensaciones

Friday, May 24, 8 p.m.

The Organización Latino-Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island hosts a wild night of Flamenco-infused music and dancing in the aisles with Miami’s hottest guitar duo The Fox Brothers and Flamenco dancer/choreographer Sonia Olla. The evening begins with a VIP reception at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18–$30 for GA and $55–$60 for VIP.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Sag Harbor Cinema Sign Lighting

Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center is celebrating Memorial Day by relighting its iconic sign on the nearly completed building. With one final fundraising push to complete the project, the cinema is expected to be up and running this fall. Select Sag Harbor shopkeepers will stay open late to coincide with the sign lighting ceremony. Free admission.

Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

ARF Designer Show House & Sale

Sunday, May 26–Monday, May 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Join the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) for a show house sale benefitting East End cats and dogs. View beautifully designed rooms assembled by guest designers using donations to the ARF Thrift Shop and pieces from their personal collections. The Show House is open to the public on Sunday and Monday, for a suggested donation of $10.

ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop, 17 Poxabogue Lane, Sagaponack. arfhamptons.org