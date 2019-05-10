Katie Couric to Launch Female-Driven Digital Series #SeeHerStory

East Hampton’s Katie Couric has a new gig. The renowned journalist will host #SeeHerStory, a weekly digital series for People magazine’s online outlets. Led by Couric, a master interviewer, the series will showcase women who are often overlooked.

Couric’s new show is one of seven new shows focused on the #SeeHer movement, an Association of National Advertisers initiative promoting the accurate representation of women and girls in media. Parent company Meredith announced the new shows last Thursday, May 2 at their Digital Content NewFronts in NYC.

“I’m excited to partner with Meredith and People to inspire the next generation of young female leaders by telling the real and impactful stories of so many amazing women,” Couric said in a statement about the show. “You know what they say: If you can see her, you can be her.”

So far, little has been released to see exactly how #SeeHerStory will be formatted, but it’s expected to begin airing on all of People’s platforms—including People.com, the PeopleTV online streaming network and on social-media—later this summer or in early fall, according to Variety.

Fellow Hamptonite Rachael Ray, of Southampton, is also on Meredith’s #SeeHer slate with Rachael Ray Every Day’s Like a Boss, featuring about notable females in the culinary world.

Another Hamptons-related Meredith property, Martha Stewart Living with East Hampton’s domestic diva Martha Stewart, who already has had a lot going on lately, is also scheduled for new programming.