If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, then you know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) beloved Iron Man met his tragic and heroic end. But it seems East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. is not quite finished with his iconic role.

Ever since the spoiler ban has been lifted, RDJ has been delighting fans with pictures and videos from filming the blockbuster. Pictures include a behind the scenes look at the epic “snap” and videos include the filming of the long-awaited Iron Man and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) reunion in the film. RDJ’s most recent post is a video of his last wrap on the Avengers: Endgame set. Cue the waterworks.

After appearing in 10 Marvel films, Robert Downey Jr. is receiving the 2019 Disney Legends Award along with 10 other inductees, including Endgame executive producer Jon Favreau who plays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s longtime loyal bodyguard. Favreau also directed both Iron Man and Iron Man 2, the original MCU films.

Other 2019 Disney Legends include Bette Midler, James Earl Jones, Hans Zimmer, Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts. Back in 2017, Stan Lee was honored as a Disney Legend. Lee, who died in November 2018, was the co-creator of Marvel’s Iron Man.

Despite already appearing in more than 80 films, Downey is furthering his acting career with upcoming starring roles in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and the third installment of the Sherlock Holmes franchise.

Disney Chairman, Bob Iger, said, “The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor we can bestow; it’s a recognition of talent, a celebration of achievement and an expression of profound gratitude to the remarkable men and women who have made an indelible mark on our company and our creative legacy.”

The Disney Legends Awards ceremony will be held on August 23 at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.