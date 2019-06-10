10 Spots to Get an Epic Lobster Roll on the East End

Many people associate lobster rolls with Maine, but the East End of Long Island is also famous for this seafood favorite. Whether you like a lobster roll cold or hot, smothered in mayo or lightly brushed with butter, these restaurants will satiate your hunger for the summer treat.

Canal Café

44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays, 631-723-2155

A brilliant balance of sweet lobster and just the right touch of mayo, this roll is perfect on a lazy summer day, sitting under an umbrella and watching the boats on the canal float by. thecanalcafe.com

Clam Bar at Napeague

2025 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, 631-267-6348

Yes, the name on the sign says “clam,” but this popular roadside stop could hang its hat on the no-nonsense lobster salad roll made from local catch. clambarhamptons.com

Claudio’s

111 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-0627

Dining at Claudio’s—whether in the historic restaurant or out at Crabby Jerry’s or the Clam Bar—immediately makes you part of a waterside-dining tradition. The creamy classic roll or the buttery-on-a-toasted-bun Connecticut style (available at all three spots) immediately make you a fan for life. claudios.com

The Dock House

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, 631-725-7555

If you’ve been searching for a great roll and an equally great local scene in which to enjoy it, we have your white whale. A highlight among the dazzling dining scene in Sag Harbor, the timeless Dock House roll is best enjoyed as you soak in views of the boats, Long Wharf and whaling town environs. dockhouseny.com

Duryea’s Lobster Deck

65 Tuthill Road, Montauk, 631-668-2410

Duryea’s Lobster Deck has a full menu of lobster dishes, in addition to its famous seafood market, but few things say summertime like toasting sunset in Montauk with their classic roll. duryealobsters.com

The Fish Farm

429 Cranberry Hole Road, Amagansett, 631-267-3341

The definition of old-school, this off-the-beaten-path takeout spot wears its individuality on its sleeve—or at least its bread, serving its roll on a burger, not hot dog, bun—and captures the spirit of Montauk’s true fishing-village soul.

Gosman’s Dock

500 West Lake Drive, Montauk, 631-668-5330

No trip to Montauk is complete without a visit to Gosman’s Dock, and no trip to Gosman’s is complete without raising a lobster roll toward the sun and toasting everything that is glorious about The End. gosmans.com

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, 631-267-3740

Where a culinary legend began. Credited by the American Dictionary of Food and Drink with inventing the cold roll, The Lobster Roll (aka “LUNCH”) is a must-stop for everyone’s bucket list. lobsterroll.com

The Preston House & Hotel

428 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-775-1600

This gastronomic gem in Riverhead serves up two winners for those on either side of the great lobster roll debate: One is hot and buttered, the other cold and lightly dressed. The smart move, of course, is to simply get both. theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

280 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-1729

The incredible ocean view pairs perfectly with either the traditional mayo version or, if you’re ready to get your spice on, a sriracha mayo creation that brings cool heat to a classic. gurneysresorts.com