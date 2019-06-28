East End Kids Event Highlights: June 28–29, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place over Memorial Day weekend, June 28–29, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

A Day of Play Family Day of Tennis

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Join Hampton Racquet for a fun family day of tennis, benefiting the Ellen Hermanson Foundation. A Day of Play includes adult round robin, tennis clinics and match play for kids, a healthy BBQ, outdoor games, a bouncy castle, an obstacle course, trophies, prizes and more. Tickets $20, family tickets for two adults and one child are $50.

Hampton Racquet, 172 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-0297, ellenhermanson.org.

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Event

Friday, June 28, 2 p.m.

Children ages 2–11 are invited to kickoff the 2019 summer reading program with David FunN, who will take the group on a magical journey to the moon using illusions, music, a live bunny and plenty of fun! Advance registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Saturday Camp

Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m.–noon

Campers enjoy a morning on the farm, feeding furry friends and playing on a playground made with recycled materials. They’ll learn about sustainable living, farm animals and nature’s cycle, while taking part in a fun, themed activity. This is a drop-off class that requires pre-registration.

Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Connect Kids to Parks: Marine Debris in Our Environment

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) and Orient State Park have teamed up to educate and empower kids to create positive impacts on their marine environment. Participate in an educational beach cleanup to learn how the local marine environment is harmed by marine debris such as littered straws, plastic bottles and ghost fishing gear. Free.

Orient Beach State Park, Route 25, Orient. 631-317-0030, amseas.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Measuring Bones

Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m.

Participants examine and compare a variety of real animal bones. Using calipers, the group will measure each bone and create a bar chart to bring home, then reassemble a human skeleton model. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org