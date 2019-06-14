North Fork Event Highlights: June 14–17, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, June 14–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Pull My Finger: An Evening of Dad Jokes

Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with a hilarious night of dad jokes told my some of the funniest fathers in the comedy world. Long Island Comedy and Laughter Saves Lives Foundation acts include John Larocchia, Frank Failla, Steve Aleva, David Weiss, Scott Schendlinger and the night’s headliner Mick Thomas. Tickets are $35. Doors opens at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks.



Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Spring Into Collecting Exhibition

Friday, June 14–Sunday, June 16, noon–5 p.m.

The fourth edition of this annual exhibition showcases new works of traditional photography, mixed media and sculptural photo constructions by celebrated artists, including Patricia Beary, Karen Bell, Richard Gardner, Ray Germann, Gerry Giliberti, Katherine Liepe-Levinson and Barbara Macklowe. The show runs through June 23. Free admission.



Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Shelter Island 10K/5K

Saturday, June 15, 5:30 p.m.

The annual race challenges runners of all ages and skill levels to run through Shelter Island to benefit various local causes, including East End Hospice and Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and pre-race activities, including massages and a bounce castle, begin at 3:30 p.m. A post-race festival featuring Long Ireland Brewery beer, a silent auction and music by Points East begins at 6:30 p.m.



Shelter Island High School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandrun.com

Sea Turtle Day Tour of Riverhead Foundation

Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m.

The Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation (RFMRP) is a nonprofit organization that preserves and protects the marine environment through conservation efforts including rescue, rehabilitation, education and research. Join the South Fork Natural History Museum for a tour of RFMRP’s hospital facility to see, first-hand, what it takes to rehabilitate injured sea creatures. Registration is $10, kids $5.



Riverhead Foundation, 467 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Strawberry Moon Hike with FLPG

Monday, June 17, 9 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt (FLPG) and the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) on a leisurely paced hike through open-field trails, lit by the “Strawberry Moon,” a name referring to the short strawberry harvesting season in June. Convivial conversation and light refreshments follow the hike. The event is free, but advance phone registration is required.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735