South O’ the Highway

Peter Hermann Shouts Out Mariska Hargitay While Reading Thirst Tweets

The 'Younger' star blushed while reading racy notes from fans.

SOTH Team June 27, 2019

East Hampton’s Peter Hermann, actor and husband of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, recently visited BuzzFeed to take part in the site’s popular “Thirst Tweets” video series. 

The BuzzFeed video features Hermann reading “thirsty” tweets from fans who are gushing about the handsome star. Some of the tweets include “I’d like to thank @YoungerTV for all the half naked Peter Hermann content. Really doing God’s work,” “I watch #Younger because Peter Hermann is A BABE. Please sir, come take me” and “Imagine a world where all men were Peter Hermann. #glorious”

At one point in the video, Hermann responds to one tweet by shouting out his wife: “I’m showing this one to Mariska, she’ll laugh.” 

Hermann currently stars on TV Land’s Younger as Charles Brooks, one of Liza’s (Sutton Foster) love interests. Younger is about a 40-something woman (Foster) who pretends to be 20 years younger to get a job at a publishing company. Hermann’s character is the head of Empirical Press, where Liza works. The show is currently in its sixth season and also stars Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff.

The actor met Hargitay on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and they married in 2004. They had their first child, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, in 2006, and adopted Amaya Josephine and Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann in 2011.

See Younger on TV Land and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC.

