Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky Welcome Their Third Child, Jasper

Congratulations are in order!

Ava Gaines July 27, 2019
Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Hamptons fan Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter this Monday, July 22 to announce the arrival of her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky, saying that they “are overflowing with love and gratitude.” On Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined Mezvinsky and their daughter in the hospital to meet their newest grandson, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, after proving themselves to be tech-savvy grandparents, tweeting back their congratulations.

Grandmother Hillary joined the couple and Jasper on Thursday, July 25 as they checked out of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City to a flurry of photographers. Jasper will have to quickly learn how to deal with the press as both of his parents were raised by high-level public servants, Clinton, the daughter of a power couple whose titles are too numerous to list, and Mezvinsky, the son of two former members of the U.S House of Representatives.

Luckily, Jasper will have two older siblings to show him the ropes. Earlier this year when Clinton’s pregnancy was announced, she expressed that she and her husband have “loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” The new mother has previously spoken in interviews describing the—occasionally public—candor with which her high-power parents had requested grandchildren.

In a 2015 interview with People, Clinton noted how close her parents were with their first grandchild, Charlotte. “[My father] loves walking up and down the hallway with her (past our bookshelves) every time pointing out a different book to her and telling her that someday she’ll be old enough to read that book herself,” she explains. Clinton also expressed how much she enjoyed seeing her mother and daughter bond. “I love watching her sing to Charlotte,” she says. Now, the Clintons can look forward to reading and singing to baby Jasper.

Congratulations to the Clinton and Mezvinsky families!

