Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Countdown: Page at 63 Main’s Cleon Clarke

Chef de Cuisine Cleon Clarke of Page at 63 Main will showcase his fine culinary skills at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. “Being a chef was my dream,” says Clarke. “It has changed my life a lot, in so many ways.”

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Nice fresh fruits and vegetables

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My wife, son and daughter. Chilean sea bass, sunchoke purée, sautéed chanterelles and summer squash with coconut curry sauce.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Grilled lamb chop, crusted tamarind mashed potatoes, spinach with Port wine, lamb jus.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Work hard and be consistent.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident

When my chef yelled at me one night, I felt bad but at the end he took me in the office and said to me that he wants me to be better than him—a moment I’ll never forget.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Well, Bobby Flay is a very inspirational chef.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love to rap and play the drums.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

“I’m allergic to salt.”

For more on Page at 63 Main, visit page63main.com.

