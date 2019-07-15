Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: Darryl Harmon of Clinton Hall

Darryl Harmon, Executive Chef of Clinton Hall in New York City, is a man with ambition. Determined to be “the next big thing” on the East End food scene, he’ll take no prisoners when he competes for Team NYC at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 19. Will his Double Smashed Two Beef Patties deal the decisive blow to Team Hamptons?

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

BBQ.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Oprah Winfrey, Carson Wentz, Kim Kardashian. My mom’s original chicken and dumpling recipe that I’ve modified quite a bit throughout the years!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Grilled octopus, and I sure do!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

You can’t expect what you don’t inspect.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Extreme Bloody Marys with lobster, shrimp, etc.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

At my first job, when the head chef got really mad, he threw a plate at the wall. But it turned out that the owner walked in at that exact time, and he hit him in the head with the plate. Needless to say, I was the head chef the next day!

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Darryl Harmon.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Cars, sports, fishing.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

I once had a guest ask me for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on a Philly cheesesteak.

What talent would you most like to have?

The ability to be invisible, so I can hear what people are saying about my food!

What’s your comfort food and why?

Chicken and dumplings, because it reminds me of my childhood.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Jamaica, and I came back and made an incredible jerk chicken.

Tell us a secret…

The key to a good burger is smashing it!

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Jellyfish.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

When I cooked for Vice President Joe Biden.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Pray before each shift.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Lawyer.

What has surprised you most about working in the East End culinary scene?

The amount of truly extraordinary restaurants that exist here, best place in the world

for food.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Smooth Criminal.”

It’s your last weekend on Earth—what’s the menu?

Fried chicken with a mac and cheese waffle, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

Life is a game, play it. Life is a challenge, meet it. Life is an opportunity, capture it.

