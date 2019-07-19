Jennifer Lopez Visited Strip Club to Prepare for ‘Hustlers’

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez, whose film Hustlers hits theaters September 13, did some field research to prepare for the role of stripper Ramona Vega.

Vulture reports that Lopez brought fiancé Alex Rodriguez to a strip club to see what it was like. “She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some…insights,” writer-director Lorene Scafaria said. Hustlers is inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler about a group of strippers who conned wealthy customers out of a whole lot of money. Lopez’s character is a veteran stripper and plays mentor (and ringleader) to the other women as they attempt to steal from their rich, Wall Street clients. Of course, things go wildly out of control, leading to big trouble for the women.

Before becoming an international superstar, Lopez got her start on In Loving Color as a Fly Girl dancer. She came to prominence after starring as the title role in Selena, about the life and career of the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, which led to her own hugely successful musical career. Last year, Lopez starred in Second Act and wrapped her NBC crime drama Shades of Blue.

Lopez started dating the retired New York Yankees shortstop in 2017 and the two announced their engagement in March 2019.

Hustlers also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl. Check out the trailer above.