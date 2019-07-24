Dan’s MonTaco Countdown: Fabián Gallardo of PTL

Fabián Gallardo is the chef and owner of Petite Taqueria (PTL) of Larchmont, NY. The French Culinary Institute-trained chef will bring his authentic Latin cuisine to Dan’s Corona MonTaco on Saturday, August 3 at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Corn, beer, BBQ.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Tacos—I love creating new flavors.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Work harder. Challenge yourself everyday.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident my first day at work.

I measured three pounds of salt. I only needed three ounces. That focaccia was rubbish.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Chef Walter Manzke. He really showed me how to stay in tune with the produce and respect the ingredients.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Latin American ceviche. People will start treating cevicherias as sushi bars.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Cycling, hiking and rock climbing.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

Vegan pizza with no mozzarella…sub with burrata.

What talent would you most like to have?

Read minds. Sometimes I can’t understand a guest’s request.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Ramen noodles, because it cures the hangover.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Los Angeles always keeps me inspired with the food scene. Lately the avocado/Normandy butter from Auburn. It was heaven.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Not there yet. Still looking for it.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Truffle will always be on the top three.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I’d be a musician or outdoor guide.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Margaritas, of course.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Return of the Mack,” by Mark Morrison.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Truffles, oysters, sea urchin.

For more on Petite Taqueria of Larchmont, visit ptlarchmont.com. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

