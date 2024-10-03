Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, October 4-10, 2024

Summer is over, but East End wine always continues. Catch events such as live music and more at several East End vineyards.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week, October 4-10, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed and Unbowed

Friday, October 4, 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this one-woman show by Ingrid Griffith about the first African-American woman to run for president of the United States. Tickets are $20 in advance and $20 at the door. VIP cafe seating is $50.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Chillin’ at Channing Daughters

Friday, October 4, 5 p.m.

Enjoy wines by the glass, snacks and live music from John Ludlow at Channing Daughters Winery. No reservations are required, and supervised children are welcome. Outside food and beverages are not allowed.

1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com/events

Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss out on live music, a stein-holding competition and all of your favorite brews at Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. Admission is free.

220 Rogers Way Unit I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Live Music with Vincenzo

Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Take in a live acoustic set, as well as your favorite wines by the glass and bottle, while enjoying a lovely autumn afternoon at Duck Walk Vineyards.

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com

Sunset Music with NFT Duo

Saturday, October 5, 2-5 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to enjoy live music outdoors at the Wolffer Winestand. No reservations are required, but you’ll need to bring your own seating. Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as food in to-go containers, will be available for purchase.

3312 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

The Liliane Questel Recital Series presents Jialin Yao

Saturday, October 5, 6 p.m.

Experience this extraordinary classical piano performance at the Southampton Cultural Center. Tickets are $25.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

CSNY Tribute Band–Four Way Street

Saturday, October 5, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the hit songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young as they are performed by some of the region’s finest local musicians at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $40.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Black Film Festival

Sunday, October 6, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss an enlightening afternoon of lectures and films exploring the history of racism, adversity and African American culture at the Bay Street Theater.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Sag Harbor Farmer’s Market

Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy baked goods, yogurt, pasta, seafood, jewelry and more every Saturday in Sag Harbor by the Breakwater Yacht Club.

Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor eastendfarmersmarkets.com

Come, Sit, Stay: Dog Days

Saturday, October 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a barking good time at Longhouse, where you can bring your furry friend to romp in the amphitheater, meet friends and enjoy treats. The event is in partnership with ARF. Non-members are $25, and members are free.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Southamptonfest 2024 and Hampton Vintage Market

Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this annual event presented by the Village of Southampton, featuring a new WWI exhibition at Rogers Mansion, tours of the Pelletreau Silver Shop and jewelry-making demonstrations. Meanwhile, Hampton Vintage brings 30 vendors in conjunction with the festival in Agawam Park. The high-end outdoor marketplace offers sustainable fashion, home goods and handmade items.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonhistory.org/event-details/southamptonfest-2024. hamptonvintage.com

Bridge Gardens’ Annual Open House

Saturday, October 5, noon-3 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting, family-friendly event featuring a scavenger hunt, refreshments, crafts and bird hunting. The event will take place rain or shine. Reservations are requested, and donations are appreciated.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Blessing of the Animals

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 5 p.m.

Enjoy blessings, pet treats and opportunities to adopt furry friends at Christ Church in Sag Harbor with No Dogs Left Behind and the Southampton Animal Shelter Association.

5 Hampton Street and East Union Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0128, christchurchshny.org

Atlantic Golf Club–Fall Fundraiser

Monday, October 7, 8:30 p.m.

Play golf to support the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center at the Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton. Breakfast, lunch and a reception are part of the day out.

1040 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-539-1818, whbpac.org

Hike to the Dwarf Pines

Thursday, October 10, 4-6 p.m.

Join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge as you hike to the Dwarf Pines in the northern part of the Refuge while learning about flora, fauna, forest layers and habitat protection. Register in advance; $5.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Good Ground Tavern Chef Series Presents: Mike Anthony’s Farm-to-Table Dinner

Friday, October 4, 5-8:30 p.m.

Join the executive chef of the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern for a seasonal meal that celebrates collaborations with local farmers. The evening includes a 4-course prix fixe meal, a 4-course wine tasting and live music from the Brooklyn-based band The Kennedy Administration.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

An Evening with David Sedaris

Saturday, October 5, 7-8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the author of bestsellers like Me Talk Pretty One Day, Naked, and Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim at Guild Hall. Enjoy readings, a Q&A and a book signing.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8086, guildhall.org

Philoptochos Pink Champagne Brunch

Sunday, October 6

Don’t miss this brunch event, complete with raffles and a speaker, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons to raise money for the Ellen Hermanson Breast Cancer Center.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, October 6, 1:30-4 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful assortment of teas by Plain T, bites, sweet treats, champagne and connection at Baker House 1650. Royal tea services include caviar and blinis.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

The Making of Young Frankenstein With Sal St. George, via Zoom

Thursday, October 10, 7 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Free Library for this entertaining event in which you’ll learn more about the history of the making of Young Frankenstein. Register in advance for Zoom info.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Guided Tour of the Watermill Center

Friday, October 4, 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy this opportunity to explore the extensive art collection, beautiful grounds and expanded library of the Watermill Center, which also houses outdoor sculpture and rooftop gardens. Performers, artists and scientists from all over the world collaborate here together each year.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Yes, No and WOW: The Push Pin Studios Revolution

On view from October 6-December 30

Don’t miss the opening week of this exciting exhibition at The Church that includes materials from Push Pin Studios, a collaboration among four Cooper Union graduates and playful throwback to 19th-century advertising. Almanacs, posters, vinyl record covers and other elements will be part of the exhibition. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 6-7:30 p.m.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

KAWS–Time Off

On view through October 13

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to check out the paintings, sculptures and drawings of KAWS at the Parrish Art Museum, open Thursday-Sunday.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

A Nod

On view through October 14

Enjoy this exhibition at LTV Studios, highlighting an interplay between traditional and contemporary connections. The exhibition will be open from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on the weekdays and in the evenings on the weekends.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott

Julian Schnabel: Selected Works from Home

On view through October 27

Don’t miss the sculptures, paintings and drawings of Julian Schnabel at Guild Hall, representing work created over the last 45 years. The gallery is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.