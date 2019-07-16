Savor the Sizzling 2019 Dan’s GrillHampton Menu This Friday

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is back this Friday, July 19 and the menu is as irresistible as the competition. The chefs from Team Hamptons and Team NYC are set go head-to-head to enter their mouthwatering dishes into the ring.

From traditional summer staples like burgers and barbecue to more adventurous options such as grilled pineapple coleslaw, the variety offered by the mixed Manhattan/East End menu provides something for everyone.

You’re invited to sample sample each chef’s dish while enjoying the live music of the Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl and sipping on cocktails, wine and beer, then it’s time to vote on your favorite dish of the night while mingling with host David Burtka, celebrity judges such as Adam Richman and Scott Feldman, and ultimately decide which chef and which team—Hamptons or New York City—will take home the 2019 honors.

Team Hamptons

Grace & Grit Jennilee Morris (GF)

• Grilled Habañero-Buttermilk Brined Chicken Wings,

• Chopped Hearts of Palm Salad

The Beach Club @ Gurneys Montauk Jorge Espinoza

• Pulled Short Rib Slider – Bone Marrow, Pickled Red Onion, Horseradish

Union Burger Scott Kampf

• Union Burger Bar Double Burger – Five Ounce Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Maple Bacon Onion Compote on a Martin’s Potato Roll

• Hand Cut French Fries

RUMBA Island Inspired Cuisine and Rum Bar Justin Bonner

• Dominican Ribs – Slow Roasted St. Louis Style Ribs, Sweet Chili Ginger Soy Glaze, Fresh Herbs

• Summer Grilled Watermelon Salad

Events by Peter Ambrose Peter Ambrose (GF)

• Aldo’s Coffee Rubbed Barbecue Short Rib Hash and Guajillo Butter Shrimp Surf and Turf

• Grilled Corn and Potato Hash

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf

• Grilled Pulled Pork Quesadilla with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Pineapple Slaw

The Preston House and Hotel Matty Boudreau (GF)

• Smoked Waygu Short Rib Taco

• Ed’s Lobster Salad

• Salsa Verde & Guacamole

Maidstone Arms Ronald A. Philipp

• Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Cheese Grits and Tasso Ham and Applewood Smoked Bacon with Étouffée Sauce

Team NYC

Hill Country Ash Fulk

• Brisket Smoked Slow Over Post Oak with Tortilla

• Cucumber Salad

Speedy Romeo Justin Bazdarich (V)

• Speedy Romeo Pizza – Grilled Pizza Dough, Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Ricotta, Basil, Olive Oil, Chili Flakes

Clinton Hall Darryl Harmon

• The Double Smashed – Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, CH Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Bread & Butter Pickles, Sesame Seed Bun

• Sweet Potato Salad

Pig Beach Matt Abdoo

• BBQ Wagyu Brisket Slider on a Martin’s Potato Roll with House Cured Pickles, Crispy Onions and Championship BBQ Sauce

• Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Shake Shack Mark Rosati

• Dry-Aged Double Cheeseburger topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Brown Butter-Shallot Mayo and Pickled Red Onions

• Blueberry Pie Oh-My Vanilla Custard mixed in with Blueberry Pie and Fresh Blueberries

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Stephen Parker (GF)

• The Greg Norman – Wagyu Beef, House Buttermilk Dill, Blue Cheese, Arugula

• Mexican Corn

Cafe Clover Garrison Price (GF)

• Wagyu Beef Short Rib Shish Kebab

• Seasonal North Fork Vegetables with Crispy Grains

Insatiable EATS Catering & Event Specialists Marco Barrila

• Trio of Mixed Grill (Mediterranean Style) presented over Grilled Sage Polenta

• Baby Back Ribs

• Beef Short Ribs

• Shrimp

Featured Vendors

Backyard Brine Randy & Cori Kopke

• Dill and Bread & Butter Pickles

• Dill Death Do Us Part – Garlic Dills

• Smokey Sienna’s –Wood Smoked Jalapeño Dills

• BBQ Betty-Lou’s – Sweet, Smokey & a little Spicy

• Turn Up The Beets – Pickled Beets

Shuckers Event Catering Patrick McCormack & John Heaney

• Clams and Oysters

For tickets and more information on Dan’s GrillHampton, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.