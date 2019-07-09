The Seinfeld Experience Is Coming to NYC This Fall

Seinfeld fans, rejoice! The ’90s sitcom, made iconic by Amagansett’s Jerry Seinfeld, is coming back to life via The Seinfeld Experience, an immersive exploration of the show’s sets, costumes and characters in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood—all in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Created by Superfly, which presented a full recreation of the Seinfeld apartment at their Comedy Central Presents Colossal Clusterfest—headlined by real Jerry Seinfeld in June 2017—the Seinfeld Experience will deliver guests into TV Jerry Seinfeld’s world with a collection of costumes, props, memorabilia and recreations of sets from the show’s classic episodes. A gift shop will also sell exclusive merchandise based on the hit NBC TV show.

Said the show’s star in a statement, “Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now…lots of people can interact with our silly ’90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this seems completely normal.”

A visit to the Seinfeld Experience website, theseinfeldexperience.com, doesn’t share much in the way of information, but the images offer some hints at what visitors to the exhibition might find, including items such as the Puffy Shirt (“I don’t wanna be a pirate!”), Kramer’s (played by Michael Richards) “Bro” man-bra (also known as the Manzier), the unforgettable ASSMAN license plate, a Festivus (for the rest of us) pole, and the partially eaten chocolate eclair that George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) scavenges from the garbage, and more. In keeping with the spirit of the show, even the page’s email updates sign up comes with Newman’s (Wayne Knight) famous quote: “When you control the mail, you control information.”

The Seinfeld Experience launches in New York City and will be open daily this fall. Visit theseinfeldexperience.com to sign up for email updates and receive the most up to date info on ticket availability, prices, yada, yada yada.