South O’ the Highway

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premieres on Netflix Tomorrow!

Obsess over the final trailer before watching the show.

SOTH Team July 3, 2019

The highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit series Stranger Things premieres tomorrow, July 4. Before settling in to binge every episode, possibly at midnight tonight, watch the final Season 3 trailer and make your final predictions about what’s to come!

As seen above, the latest trailer, released June 20, offers a much deeper explanation of the plot than previous trailers. Now we understand that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) probably didn’t seal the Demogorgon into the Upside Down, as we thought at the end of Season 2.

“You are going to have to let us stay,” the Demogorgon’s voice says, alerting us to a clearly present danger. “What if he never left?” Will (Noah Schnapp), who was once possessed by the creature, asks. “What if we locked him out here with us? A terrifying prospect to be sure. And it’s looking for a new host.

According to Netflix’s promotional materials about Stranger Things Season 3, “It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

It sounds like some of our predictions, based on the first full Stranger Things Season 3 trailer, were right. Frayed friendships must be reforged in order to protect themselves, Hawkins and the world against these evil forces. And it seems something untoward is happening at the new Starcourt Mall. And we’re not just talking about Steve’s work uniform.

Watch Stranger Things Season 3 on Netflix tomorrow.

